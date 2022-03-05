Balance key as Jonesboro rolls past Vilonia

SHERIDAN — Jonesboro's senior stars had plenty of help in the scoring column Friday night in the Class 5A girls' state basketball quarterfinals.
While center Destiny Thomas and point guard Ereauna Hardaway combined for 27 points, the Lady Hurricane received other contributions during a 52-33 victory over Vilonia. Bramyia Johnson, Jazma Hooks and Allannah Orsby added 23 points combined as the Lady Hurricane advanced with little trouble.
Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said balance is what makes her team hard to guard.
"You have to guard more than two or three people, and that's tough when you walk out there and you've got everybody who can score," Christenberry said. "That's what we're going to be facing with Little Rock Christian."
Jonesboro (21-6) rolled into tonight's 6 o'clock semifinal, where the 5A-East champion Lady Hurricane will face 5A-Central runner-up Little Rock Christian (24-4). Little Rock Christian also advanced comfortably, defeating East No. 4 seed Paragould 49-24 with a strong second half.
Thomas and Hardaway scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Jonesboro to its 14th consecutive victory. They combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Hurricane outscore the Lady Eagles 17-9.
Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored all eight of her points in the second quarter, when Jonesboro outscored Vilonia 13-5 to build a 27-16 halftime lead. Hooks found openings in the paint to score six of her eight in the third quarter, which ended with Jonesboro leading 35-24.
"We needed that. They had adjusted, like they should, and I thought Jazma did a great job of reading where her girl was and getting some easy buckets underneath," Christenberry said. "That's just her being smart and being in the right place at the right time.
Orsby added seven points, starting with a first-quarter 3 as Jonesboro moved in front of Vilonia (22-6) for a 14-11 lead.
Sidni Middleton led Vilonia with eight points. Christenberry was pleased with her team's defense on forward Madeleine Tipton, a Ouachita Baptist signee who managed only five points while being guarded by Hardaway and Jimaria Jackson.
"We have breakdowns, but I guess I'm not happy unless we hold them to zero," Christenberry said. "I thought we did a great job."
LR Christian 49, Paragould 24
Forward Ashley Hopper scored 22 points to lead Little Rock Christian past Paragould.
The Lady Rams kept the game close for a half, trailing just 20-16 at intermission. Little Rock Christian controlled the second half, outscoring Paragould 29-8.
Carson Defries and Keimauri Brown scored nine and seven points, respectively to lead Paragould, which earned its quarterfinal berth with a first-round upset of Lake Hamilton.