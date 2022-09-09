JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones likes having an opponent such as third-ranked Ohio State on Arkansas State’s football schedule, provided the Red Wolves’ non-conference slate has proper balance.

ASU will receive a guarantee of $1.8 million for Saturday’s game in Columbus, Ohio. Over the past decade the Red Wolves have typically played one non-return game away from home for a large financial guarantee each year and the opponent has usually been the only Power Five conference team on their schedule, but not always.

2025;Arkansas;$900,000

2024;Michigan;$1.8 million

2023;Oklahoma;$1.35 million

2022;Ohio State;$1.8 million

2021;Washington;$1.75 million

2020;Kansas State;$550,000

2019;Georgia;$1.8 million

2018;Alabama;$1.7 million

2017;Nebraska;$1.65 million

2016;Auburn;$1.3 million

2015;Southern California;$1.3 million

2014;Tennessee;$1 million

2013;Auburn;$1.1 million

2012;Oregon;$950,000

2012;Nebraska;$1 million

2011;Virginia Tech;$1 million

2011;Illinois;$850,000

2010;Navy;$700,000

2010;Indiana;$700,000

2010;Auburn;$1 million

Opponent: Ohio State

Site: Ohio Stadium (102,780), Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-0, OSU 1-0

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

