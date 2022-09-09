JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones likes having an opponent such as third-ranked Ohio State on Arkansas State’s football schedule, provided the Red Wolves’ non-conference slate has proper balance.
ASU will receive a guarantee of $1.8 million for Saturday’s game in Columbus, Ohio. Over the past decade the Red Wolves have typically played one non-return game away from home for a large financial guarantee each year and the opponent has usually been the only Power Five conference team on their schedule, but not always.
Jones said he and Jeff Purinton, ASU’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, have had several conversations about scheduling.
“You can’t mortgage your football program and I think there’s a balancing act, and I think that’s part of the art of it, of being at this level,” Jones said earlier this week. “We had a formula at Cincinnati, we had a formula at Central Michigan, and it worked. I think non-conference scheduling is something that is going to be a challenge in and of itself with conference realignment, with the expansions of conferences and a lot of them looking at going to nine and 10 conference games.
“I think the non-conference games are going to become even that much harder, that much more difficult in moving forward.”
Purinton, who was hired in May after seven years as part of Alabama’s executive athletic staff, said ASU has a good non-conference scheduling model with one non-return road game and one FCS opponent at home, plus two home-and-home series.
This year’s non-Sun Belt schedule includes two home games (Grambling and Massachusetts) along with two road games (Ohio State and Memphis). Next year the Red Wolves play at Oklahoma for $1.35 million and return UMass’ visit, in addition to home games against Memphis and Stony Brook.
“We haven’t zeroed in on any specific teams or opponents for down the road, but just talking to Butch and looking at some past history, I think for our four non-conference games, budget-wise we will need to do a money game or whatever you want to term it, like our Ohio State game this year and then Oklahoma next year,” Purinton said. “My philosophy, and I think the Sun Belt as a whole in terms of expansion has done a really good job with this, is the regional factor is big.
“Sometimes that’s not always possible, there’s only so many teams available on certain dates, but the more regional we can keep it, I’d like to make that a priority. Some balance in terms of having hopefully two home games and two road games each year with our non-conference would be a goal as well.”
Purinton acknowledged that finding opponents such as Ohio State or Oklahoma could become more difficult with some Power Five conferences expanding league schedules.
Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 teams all play nine conference games, while Atlantic Coast Conference plays eight. ESPN reported last month that the Southeastern Conference is leaning toward playing nine conference games once Oklahoma and Texas join the league.
“I think everybody is also in a bit of a holding pattern right now to see how this all shakes out. I’ve started to work a little bit on this already because it’s important to stay ahead of the game in scheduling,” Purinton said. “I’ve talked to some of my peers at SEC schools, Big Ten schools and ACC schools, and they have some openings, but they’re waiting to see how their conference scheduling shakes out. I have some potential opponents that I need to run by Coach hopefully in the next few weeks here. Several of them are interested, but they’re waiting to see what happens.”
ASU’s 2024 non-conference schedule includes two Power Five opponents. The Red Wolves are scheduled to visit Michigan for $1.8 million and Iowa State as part of a home-and-home deal that will bring the Cyclones to Jonesboro in 2025. ASU also has home games against Central Arkansas and Tulsa in 2024.
In addition to the home game with Iowa State, the 2025 schedule has the Red Wolves traveling to Little Rock for their first-ever game with Arkansas, for a guarantee of $900,000. ASU also has a home game with Southeast Missouri State set for 2025.
The Red Wolves are scheduled to begin a new four-year, home-and-home series with Memphis in 2026.
Iowa State’s visit in 2025 will be the first by a Power Five team since Missouri played in Jonesboro in 2015. Purinton said ASU will continue to seek home-and-home agreements with Power Five programs.
“We’re still going to make an effort to see if we can get some of those lined up,” he said. “The worst thing that can happen is you get told no.”
Jones said non-conference scheduling is a challenge from his perspective as well as the administration’s.
“The great thing is Jeff understands it, Jeff gets it. We’ve already had numerous conversations,” Jones said. “I’ve also seen programs and teams lose their seasons with their non-conference scheduling. I understand where we’re at financially and there’s some things that go into playing these games. I get it, but I also think that a lot goes into it with the health of your student-athletes, the morale, everything.
“But I like playing a big opponent like this. I think it gives you an opportunity to display your team. It gives you an opportunity to display your program. Then it’s on us to go on the road and play well. It’s a great challenge, but I always look at these games as tremendous, tremendous opportunities.”