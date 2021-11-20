BROOKLAND — Brookland rallied after halftime to close the Brookland Invitational with a 75-68 victory over Baptist Prep in senior boys' basketball Saturday.
The Bearcats (1-2) trailed 20-12 after the first quarter and 41-33 at halftime. Brookland rallied for a 56-53 lead at the end of the third quarter and extended its advantage in the fourth.
Tyler Parham scored 18 points to lead four Bearcats in double figures. Cole Kirby finished with 16 points, David York 13 and Masen Woodall 10.
Jonathan Singleton scored 32 points and Dane Spoon added 15 for Baptist Prep.
Nettleton (3-1) also closed the classic with a victory, holding off Berryville 72-66 as DaVares Whitaker scored 24 points.
Three more Raiders scored in double figures. Taylor Smith added 21 points, Jeremiah Turner 12 and Brandon Anderson 10.
Nettleton led 16-10 after the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 49-39 after the third quarter.
Jake Wilson scored 10 of his 20 points to lead a Berryville rally. Nate Allen sank five 3-pointers to add 15 points for the Bobcats (2-2).
Class 6A Bentonville West finished a perfect run through the classic by rallying to defeat Greene County Tech 58-52. The Wolverines trailed 28-23 at halftime after being outscored 20-13 in the second quarter, but rallied to lead 40-38 at the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles (4-1) made 11 3s as a team. Christian Walls connected for five 3s and 15 points; Benji Goodman sank three 3s and scored 13 points; and Jared Noel made two 3s in scoring 10 points for GCT.
Tucker Bowman scored 15 points and Riley Buccino added 10 for Bentonville West (4-0).
Rector 60, Viola 52
VIOLA — Cooper Rabjohn scored 20 points Saturday to lead Rector to a 60-52 victory over Viola in senior boys' basketball at the Marvin Newton Classic.
Kameron Jones added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-1). Braden Williams scored 14 points and Landon Luna 13 for Viola (5-2), which had won five in a row.
Mammoth Spring 56, Marmaduke 44
VIOLA — Mammoth Spring defeated Marmaduke 56-44 Saturday in senior boys' basketball at the Marvin Newton Classic.
Nate Rogers scored 17 points and Gavin Boddie added 16 for the Bears (6-5).
Mammoth Spring 54, Rector 28
VIOLA — Mammoth Spring defeated Rector 54-28 Saturday in senior girls' basketball at the Marvin Newton Classic.
Brynn Washam scored 19 points and Tay Davis added 13 for the Lady Bears (9-2).