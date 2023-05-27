JONESBORO — While Oliver Barr noticed his role growing as Valley View went through summer camps last year, he had no idea what his sophomore basketball season with the Blazers would hold.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Barr said recently. “I thought I might get a few minutes here and there, and toward the end of the summer when we played in those camps, I was starting to start and score more and more. I thought I would have a chance of starting.”

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com