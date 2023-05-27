JONESBORO — While Oliver Barr noticed his role growing as Valley View went through summer camps last year, he had no idea what his sophomore basketball season with the Blazers would hold.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Barr said recently. “I thought I might get a few minutes here and there, and toward the end of the summer when we played in those camps, I was starting to start and score more and more. I thought I would have a chance of starting.”
Barr not only worked his way into Valley View’s lineup, he led the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocked shots. He averaged 15.3 points in 5A-East play, scoring in double figures during 11 of 14 conference games and averaging 17.1 points in the second half of league play as the Blazers (10-14) earned a state tournament berth.
Conference coaches awarded Class 5A all-state honors to the 6-foot-4 guard/forward, who is the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year.
First-year Valley View coach Lane Campbell, who was the school’s junior high coach before moving to the senior high level for the 2022-23 season, said Barr grew in more ways than one as a sophomore.
“Really from last summer to this school year, he grew, I bet, probably three to four inches,” Campbell said during an interview in his office. “For example, in that picture there, he’s shorter than me in our junior high team picture from last year, and then he just exploded up. He did a really good job of buying into what we were wanting to teach and found his rhythm, found his role on the team.
“We had those conversations and I said, ‘Look, you’re going to have to go out there and be the guy some nights, and your teammates are going to be looking to you to do that. I know that’s tough as a sophomore, but you’re going to have to go out there and do it.’ He accepted that role, did a great job at it, and I’m very, very proud of him for doing that.”
Barr’s first big game came in Valley View’s third game of the season. He scored 24 points as the Blazers edged Rose Bud, a team that went on to make the Class 3A state tournament, in double overtime in a tournament at Quitman.
Even at that point, Barr was still adjusting to the high school game.
“It kind of started out slow because I was just getting adjusted to playing in high school. Coming from junior high, it was way different, faster and the players I was playing against were stronger,” said Barr, who averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds for the season. “It just took a little time to adjust, but I got adjusted and started getting better as the season went on. Toward the end of the season, I started to peak.”
Barr sank six 3-pointers in his 5A-East debut, a victory at Batesville in which he scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds at Searcy; scored 19 points against both Greene County Tech and Paragould; put up 23 at West Memphis; and went for 23 at Nettleton.
Campbell said Barr, who shot 41.3 percent from the 3-point line, can score in a variety of ways. “He’s really your all-around player who can do everything. It’s great to have somebody like that, especially when they’re 6-4 like he is and potentially going to grow to be bigger,” Campbell said. “I would say he’s a slasher/shooter type of player, getting to the rim, hitting his open shots on the outside, and he can also make good passes.”
Campbell said Barr had ups and downs that are typical for a sophomore. The Blazers, who returned limited experience from the 2021-22 season, went through the same issues as a team as they went 5-2 on the road and 2-5 at home in 5A-East play.
Valley View won three of its last four games to earn the league’s fourth berth in the state tournament, including an upset of Marion that was the Patriots’ lone conference loss.
“It was a great experience beating Marion to clinch that spot in the state tournament. I thought we should have made the state tournament not just by that last game,” Barr said. “I thought we shoud have had a few more conference wins and made it easier, but it was a great feeling to beat Marion.”
Valley View’s season ended in the first round of the state tournament with a 51-38 loss to 5A-West champion Harrison, which reached the semifinals.
Barr has been playing lately with The Select Few, a local AAU team with players from various schools.
“School ball was different from AAU. I’m playing AAU right now and in AAU, I’ve been taking it to the rim a lot,” said Barr, who shot 46.8 percent from the field as a Blazer sophomore. “It’s a little different. In school ball, I was a pretty good 3-point shooter for us and mid-range, but I also got points off turnovers.”
Campbell said Barr could line up at any position on the floor, adding that he plays with a facial expression that rarely changes.
“He doesn’t talk a lot,” Campbell said. “He doesn’t say a lot. He just goes out there and does it, which I love, and I believe that’s what helped him be the player that he was this past year.”