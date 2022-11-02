Basketball Red Wolves learning their roles

Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields drives to the basket during a game against Appalachian State last season. The Red Wolves play Voorhees (S.C.) in an exhibition game this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Mike Balado had a pretty good idea of how Arkansas State’s rotation would look going into the 2021-22 basketball season. This year, with nine newcomers on the roster, the Red Wolves figure to need more time to establish roles.

That process continues this evening as ASU plays Voorhees (S.C.) in an exhibition game at First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

