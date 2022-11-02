Basketball Red Wolves learning their roles

JONESBORO — Mike Balado had a pretty good idea of how Arkansas State’s rotation would look going into the 2021-22 basketball season. This year, with nine newcomers on the roster, the Red Wolves figure to need more time to establish roles.
That process continues this evening as ASU plays Voorhees (S.C.) in an exhibition game at First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Balado had to restock ASU’s roster after the Red Wolves lost four starters, including Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier, from last year’s team that finished 18-11. The Red Wolves lost their top three scorers.
“With a lot of new faces, it’s always hard to figure out what the actual strengths of the team are on a consistent basis and that’s kind of been our focus in the preseason, when we started official practice, understanding lineups and understanding strengths and weaknesses,” said Balado, ASU’s sixth-year head coach. “It’s been an ongoing process. Any time you have a new team, there’s always adjustments that need to be made on a daily basis.”
Fourth-year junior guard Caleb Fields, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection who has started 74 games for the Red Wolves, is the lone returnee in the lineup. ASU has four more returnees who averaged double-digit minutes last season.
ASU’s nine newcomers include two transfers from four-year programs, four junior college transfers and three freshmen.
“For us to be good, this is going to be a collective group effort. There’s not going to be one guy who’s sticking out, although we know Fields is returning, an all-conference preseason (selection),” Balado said. “We know he’s the guy with the most minutes, we know he’s the guy who has the most experience, but with his game, he needs guys around him to be good as well. That just helps his game more.”
The Red Wolves got a head start in August when they visited the Dominican Republic for a three-game tour. Omar El-Sheikh, a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Assumption College, led ASU by averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 rebounds on the trip. Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington and senior guard/forward Markise Davis averaged 16.3 and 13.3 points, respectively.
Since the trip, the Red Wolves lost sophomore guard Mak Manciel to a season-ending knee injury. Farrington has also been out recently after suffering a finger injury. Alaaeddine Boutayeb, a 7-2 transfer from Florida State, had a stress reaction in his leg, Balado said, but should be available to play this evening.
Balado said he would like to have a solid idea of the Red Wolves’ rotation by Thanksgiving week, when ASU has home games against Tennessee-Martin and Prairie View A&M.
“I’ve gone home and thought, ‘I’m going to start this lineup.’ Then three days of practice go by and I’m saying, ‘Well, no, now we really have to play these guys,’” Balado said. “It’s kind of been back and forth, and that’s a good problem to have.”
The Red Wolves held a closed scrimmage Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at First National Bank Arena. Balado made references to some of the statistics from the scrimmage, saying ASU was 9-of-20 from the 3-point line as a team and came away with 11 steals.
Davis spent some time on the perimeter Saturday, Balado said, and the Red Wolves will use Fields and freshman Terrance Ford Jr., their point guards, together at times.
“We tried different things and Saturday was something good for us to be able to play different guys extended minutes at different positions. Markise Davis has solely been what I call a hybrid forward for us,” Balado said. “He’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter, so he’s played some at the wing position and he did some that day. I think he finished 12 points and five rebounds, a pretty efficient game.
“Defensively is where he’s really good out there, he can guard multiple positions, and we’re looking at playing Terrance and Caleb Fields together. People think of Terrance as just a point guard, but the way we play, we’ve really always played with two point guards on the floor since I’ve been here, so for him to be able to step up and play alongside Fields has been really good to us.”
Sophomore guard Avery Felts scored 21 points in the scrimmage while taking just eight shots from the field, Balado said. Redshirt freshman guard Caleb London, who sat out last season because of an injury, also returns to the backcourt.
Balado said Felts has been more aggressive in taking perimeter shots.
“He’s probably been our most consistent player since June with doing everything correct. He didn’t have a great shooting percentage in the Dominican, but he’s come back and really stepped that up in practice,” Balado said. “I’ve seen him be more confident and that’s what I want from him. He needs to be that way because our team needs for him to shoot and make shots for us to be good.”
El-Sheikh averaged 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds last year in Division II at Assumption. Davis will also have a front-line role, Balado said, as will 6-6 sophomore Julian Lual, 6-10 freshman Izaiyah Nelson, 6-7 junior Antwon Jackson and Boutayeb.
“The frontcourt is going to have to be by committee, but I’m very happy with the way the points have been spread across at different times,” Balado said. “I think it was maybe last week when I looked at the stat sheet in practice and Julian had 26 in practice. He was making shots, he was being confident. It’s up and down, not in a bad way, just a learning curve, and I think the learning curve is getting smaller and smaller for him. The more games they play, the more practices they have, I think they’ll continue to get better.”
Admission is free this evening, although tickets will be required for access to premium areas such as suites and courtside seating. Parking lots around the arena will also be open tonight.
ASU opens the season at home Monday night against Harding, then travels to LSU on Nov. 12.