JONESBORO — Buffalo Island Central held off Ridgefield Christian 49-48 in senior boys’ basketball Friday night.
Caden Whitehead’s tip-in with four seconds remaining provided the margin of victory for the Mustangs (5-0). Doss McDaniel’s 35-foot 3-pointer for Ridgefield Christian (4-1) came after time expired.
Nicholas Patterson scored 23 points to lead BIC. Jaron Burrow added 10 points while Whitehead had eight points and nine blocked shots.
Noah Stracener scored 25 points and McDaniel added 14 for the Warriors.
BIC led 31-29 at halftime and 42-37 after the third quarter.
BIC won the junior boys’ game 41-35.
Riverside 68, Armorel 41
LAKE CITY — Riverside dominated the final three quarters Friday night to earn a 68-41 victory over Armorel in senior boys’ basketball.
The Rebels (3-3) outscored the Tigers 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-23 halftime lead. Riverside controlled the third quarter as well, outscoring Armorel 23-11 to build a 52-34 lead.
Carl Gallapoo led Riverside with 19 points. Easton Hatch added 15 points, while Cameron Austin had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Forrest Christiansen connected for seven 3-pointers to lead Armorel with 23 points.
Riverside (7-0) won the junior boys’ game 44-24.
Sloan-Hendrix 80, CRA 52
PARAGOULD — Braden Cox scored 30 points Friday night to lead Sloan-Hendrix to an 80-52 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Murphy added 18 points as the Greyhounds (4-1) put five players in double figures. Cade Grisham added 11 points, Harper Rorex finished with 10 and Ethan Pickett had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jace Elms scored 21 points to lead CRA, followed by Jesse Beliew with 11 and Luke Summitt with 10.
Sloan-Hendrix opened a 25-9 lead in the first quarter. The Greyhounds led 48-28 at halftime.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 41-28 as Logan Hill scored 15 points, Braxton Wall chipped in with 11 and Karson Roark added 10. Justus Stewart scored 11 points for CRA.
Riverside 52, Armorel 16
LAKE CITY — Riverside improved to 4-0 in senior girls’ basketball Friday with a 52-16 rout of Armorel.
Kalli Blocker scored 19 points to lead the Lady Rebels, who were up 12-0 after the first quarter and 25-6 at halftime. Ali Towles grabbed 10 rebounds.
Riverside (5-0) won the junior girls’ game 48-11, led by Brooklyn Berry with 13 points and Carly Jo Womack with 10.
Tuckerman 44, Bay 42
BAY — Freshman Amare Neal sank a mid-range jump shot with three seconds left in Thursday’s game to lift Tuckerman to a 44-42 victory over Bay in senior boys’ basketball.
Waylon Tackett scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-1). David Platt added 14 points and 17 rebounds, while Neal finished with 12 points.
Tuckerman led 11-6 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. Bay rallied to lead 31-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Justin Brannen scored 13 points for the Yellowjackets, followed by Tyler Fraley with 11 and Evan Stotts with 10.
Tuckerman (5-1) won the junior boys’ game 47-42, led by Eli Tackett with 19 points and Finley Lancaster with 17. Kaden Hartley scored 29 points for Bay.
Tuesday night, Tuckerman won 49-28 at Maynard. Neal finished with 16 points and six rebounds; Waylon Tackett added eight points; and Platt finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Eli Tackett scored 25 points as Tuckerman won the junior boys’ game 46-30 over Maynard.
Ridgefield Christian 77, Hillcrest 44
JONESBORO — Noah Stracener and Wil Archer combined for 46 points Thursday night to power Ridgefield Christian to a 77-44 victory over Hillcrest in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Stracener scored 25 points to lead the Warriors (2-0 conference). Archer added 21 points, sinking five 3-pointers, and also had six assists.
Doss McDaniel added eight points for Ridgefield Christian, which led 18-8 after the first quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 49-32 after the third quarter.
Bryson Doyle scored 14 points to lead Hillcrest.
Marmaduke 55, Maynard 34
MARMADUKE — Chandler Harrelson scored 20 points Thursday night as Marmaduke improved to 5-0 in senior boys’ basketball with a 55-34 victory over Maynard.
Blake Gipson added 10 points for the Greyhounds, who led 31-20 at halftime.
Marmaduke also won the junior boys’ game 35-26, led by John McAlister with 10 points.
Tuesday night, Marmaduke rallied for a 48-47 victory at Armorel in senior boys’ basketball. The Greyhounds outscored the Tigers 21-13 in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.
Harrelson scored 14 points and Ryder McBride added 11 for Marmaduke.
Marmaduke won the junior boys’ game 32-27 as Carson Robinson scored 14 points and Walter Collier added 10.
Tuckerman 56, Maynard 24
MAYNARD — Tuckerman defeated Maynard 56-24 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball.
Shanley Williams scored 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (3-0). Kenzie Soden added 11 points; Ansley Dawson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds; Braylee Smith scored 10 points; and Kenadi Gardner produced five assists.