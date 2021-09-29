WYNNE — Hannah Bass produced 13 kills, seven digs and three aces on 12-of-12 serving Tuesday as Brookland earned a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 victory at Wynne in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Maddie Smith added nine kills and Destiny Calderon finished with five for Brookland (16-5, 11-1 conference). Chloe Rodriguez added four kills, 10 digs and 36 assists.
Rylee Walker was 19-of-19 serving with eight digs and two aces; Libbey Hammons was 15-of-15 serving with two aces; and Keeley Beary had two blocks for the Lady Bearcats.
Brookland rallied to win the junior high match 24-26, 25-22, 15-11. Evan Polsgrove led Brookland with 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Kate Algee added five kills; Caroline Canada finished with 20 assists; Callie Curtis was 10-of-10 serving with three aces and five digs; Burkeley Brewer was 10-of-11 with 11 digs; and Cassidy King added four kills.
Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0
POCAHONTAS — Alexandra Gibson recorded 11 kills Tuesday as Valley View kept its 4A-Northeast record perfect with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Pocahontas in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Hadden Lieblong, Natalie Supine and Morghan Weaver added nine kills each for the Lady Blazers (22-2, 12-0 conference). Lieblong also had nine assists and six digs; Supine finished with five blocks; and Weaver added three blocks.
Micah McMillan produced a team-high 16 assists along with eight digs. Tolly Fagan had 12 digs; Ella Marshall finished with five kills; Alex Brown had six digs; and Molly Findley served three aces to go with six digs.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-18.
In the junior high match, Valley View rolled to a 25-7, 25-11 victory behind six kills from Annika Wilbanks. Ainsley Brown, Ayla Bigham and Bonnie Fagan added three kills each, with Bigham also producing two blocks and Fagan serving two aces; Hayden Gartman and Brennan Holland served three aces each, with Holland adding 10 assists; Riley Owens had 10 assists and two aces; Camryn Cude came up with six digs; and London Bean served two aces.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-6 and the seventh-grade match 25-3, 25-19.
Jonesboro 3, Searcy 0
JONESBORO — Jonesboro breezed past Searcy 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in 5A-East volleyball Tuesday.
Saraya Hewitt finished with eight kills, eight digs and four aces for the Lady Hurricane, which is 8-1 in the conference. Jayden Hughes chipped in with six kills, four blocks and 12 digs.
Maddie Johnson and Ella Tagupa contributed four kills each, with Johnson adding three blocks and Tagupa six assists. Anna Parker was 15-of-16 serving with five aces and 15 digs; Emmalee McLoy was 13-of-14 with 20 assists; Rylee Waleszonia and Peyton Church added eight and five digs, respectively; and Jimaria Jackson recorded three blocks.
Jonesboro won the JV match 25-13, 25-16.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
MARION — Marion improved to 9-0 in 5A-East volleyball Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Nettleton.
Berkeley Landrum and Eden White led Nettleton with seven kills each. White also added 13 digs.
Chloe Reed finished with 19 assists, while Carmen McShan added nine digs and Acelen Hart finished with four for the Lady Raiders. Hart also served two aces.
Trumann 3, Forrest City 0TRUMANN — Jaci Osment served 10 aces Tuesday to lead Trumann to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-2 sweep of Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Jayda Halfacre finished with seven kills and two aces for the Lady Wildcats, who are 6-6 in the conference. Kaydence Jones served seven aces while adding three digs and two blocks, and Jaelyn Craig finished with 16 assists and three aces.
Devon Andrews served 12 aces in the junior high match as Trumann won 25-7, 25-4. Delaney Osment and Emilie Williams served seven aces each.
Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 1WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge won the final three sets Tuesday to defeat Cave City 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Hannah Hatfield finished 13 kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Bobcats. Chloe Davis added nine kills, 13 digs and six service aces.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Avery Anderson had five kills; Alli Bramlett added four kills and eight digs; Holly Berry served two aces to go with 17 kills; Kinley Davis had a double-double of 15 assists and 11 digs; Melanie Jones and Emma Aaron added eight digs each; and Maddie Burris finished with nine assists along with 13 digs.
Walnut Ridge also won the senior B game 25-20.
The junior high match went to Walnut Ridge, 25-21, 25-23. Walnut Ridge won the junior B game 25-14 and the teams split the seventh-grade games.