BATESVILLE — Batesville's Jaiden Henderson returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expired Friday night to give the Pioneers a stunning 34-28 victory over Nettleton in the 5A-East football opener for both teams.
Nettleton scored to tie the game with 2:32 remaining, forced a punt and drove to the Batesville 1-yard line before being thrown back to the 7 on second down. The Raiders (3-1, 0-1 conference) lined up to attempt a 23-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds left.
The Pioneers (3-1, 1-0) blocked the kick and Henderson returned it about 80 yards to end the game. Batesville scored two touchdowns after big plays on special teams earlier in the game, capitalizing on a fumbled punt and a blocked punt, and also scored a defensive touchdown.
Holden Hutchins gave Batesville a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when he scored on a 17-yard run. Nettleton answered with 2:08 left in the first quarter when Quordarius Thompson took a reverse 13 yards into the end zone.
Nettleton scored on a flea flicker pass with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter, Maddox Hampton finding Thompson behind the defense on a 38-yard touchdown pass that gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead.
A Batesville punt glanced off a Nettleton player later in the second quarter, giving the Pioneers possession at the Raiders' 33. Rhett McDonald scored on a 3-yard run as Batesville tied the game at 14 with 4:16 remaining in the half.
Nettleton broke the halftime tie in the first minute of the third quarter when Hampton fired a 44-yard touchdown pass to Curtez Smith. The extra point failed, leaving the Raiders with a 20-14 lead.
Batesville took possession at the Nettleton 29 later in the period after blocking a punt. Gabe Witt scored on a 29-yard run on the next play and the Pioneers added the extra point to lead 21-20.
The Pioneers forced a fumble at the Raider 15 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Gentry Moody returned the fumble 11 yards for a touchdown and Batesville led 28-20 after the extra point.
Nettleton lost a fumble near the Batesville goal line later in the fourth quarter, but forced a punt and scored on Hampton's 15-yard pass to Braylon King with 2:32 left in the game. Hampton ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28.
The Raiders host Brookland next Friday.