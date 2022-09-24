BATESVILLE — Batesville's Jaiden Henderson returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expired Friday night to give the Pioneers a stunning 34-28 victory over Nettleton in the 5A-East football opener for both teams.

Nettleton scored to tie the game with 2:32 remaining, forced a punt and drove to the Batesville 1-yard line before being thrown back to the 7 on second down. The Raiders (3-1, 0-1 conference) lined up to attempt a 23-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds left.