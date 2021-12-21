Bay advances on late free throw

JONESBORO — Tyler Fraley made the second of two free throws with one second remaining in Monday’s game to lift Bay to a 40-39 victory over Armorel in a Division I boys’ game to conclude the first day of play in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
The Yellowjackets survived a fourth-quarter rally by the Tigers, who trailed 36-28 at the end of the third quarter. Jayce Fondren sank his second 3-pointer of the final period to pull Armorel into a tie at 39.
Justin Brannen scored 19 points to lead the sixth-seeded Yellowjackets, who advance to play third-seeded Riverside in a quarterfinal game Thursday at noon. Bay trailed 21-19 at halftime before rallying behind Brannen, who scored 11 points in the third quarter.
Fondren scored 16 points to lead Armorel.
In other late games Monday, Harrisburg knocked off seventh-seeded White County Central 58-49 in Division I boys; East Poinsett County defeated Cedar Ridge 74-70 in Division I boys; and Tuckerman ousted Batesville 62-48 in Division II girls.
The tournament resumes today. The schedule today includes Buffalo Island Central-Walnut Ridge, Division I girls, 9 a.m.; Cave City-Harrisburg, Division I girls, 10:30 a.m.; Manila-Rivercrest, Division I girls, noon; Searcy-Hoxie, Division II girls, 1:30 p.m.; Greene County Tech-Highland, Division II girls, 3 p.m.; Walnut Ridge-Rivercrest, Division II boys, 4:30 p.m.; BIC-Newport, Division II boys, 6 p.m.; Nettleton-Trumann, Division II boys, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Ridge-Izard County, Division I girls (upper court), 7:30 p.m.; and Valley View-Salem, Division II boys, 9 p.m.
Harrisburg 58, WCC 49
A fast start gave Harrisburg the lead and the Hornets sank 13 of their 18 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to finish off White County Central.
Michael Deckelman scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter to help Harrisburg take a 15-6 lead. White County Central closed within 19-16 at halftime, only to see the Hornets get points from six different players in the third quarter as they extended their lead to 38-29.
Will Cronin made five of his six free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with 13 points for Harrisburg. Brylan Honeycutt added nine points for the Hornets, who play second-seeded Ridgefield Christian on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Ethan Bratton scored 13 points and Deklan Stevens 10 for White County Central.
EPC 74, Cedar Ridge 70
A 25-point third quarter made the difference for the eighth-seeded Warriors, who advance to play Division I top seed Marked Tree on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Cedar Ridge led 40-35 at halftime after outscoring EPC 21-15 in the second quarter. The Warriors rallied to lead 60-54 at the end of the third quarter, led by eight points from Josh Gilmore.
Omar McCuiston scored 18 points, 10 in the first quarter, to lead EPC. Tyrus Reel added 15 points, Kavon Jennings 14, Gilmore 12 and Dennis Gaines 10.
Hunter McKinney and Jerrit Pectol scored 26 and 25 points, respectively, for Cedar Ridge.
Tuckerman 62, Batesville 48Tuckerman avenged a regular-season loss to Batesville thanks to a balanced attack that included five players scoring in double figures.
Five players scored for the Lady Bulldogs in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 19-11 to take a 31-16 halftime lead. Tuckerman increased its lead to 49-31 at the end of the third quarter and held on in the fourth after Batesville cut its deficit to single digits.
Shanley Williams scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Tuckerman, which advances to play third-seeded Marmaduke in a Dec. 27 Division II quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Ansley Dawson added 12 points while Kenadi Gardner, Kenzie Soden and Gracie Smith scored 10 each.
Taylor Rush led Batesville with 14 points. Emily Harrison added 11 points while hitting three 3s, and Abby Hurley scored nine points.