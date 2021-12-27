Bay springs upset in NEA quarterfinal round

JONESBORO — Three of the top four seeds advanced to the girls’ Division I semifinals in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
Sixth-seeded Bay was the lone upset winner in the girls’ Division I quarterfinals, turning a strong start and a solid finish into a 49-38 victory over third-seeded White County Central on Monday morning.
The Lady Yellowjackets will play second-seeded Manila in today’s first Division I semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Manila improved to 15-0 Monday by defeating conference rival Walnut Ridge 57-26 in the quarterfinals.
Cedar Ridge, the top seed in the girls’ Division I bracket, saw an 18-point lead evaporate before controlling the fourth quarter to defeat Trumann 49-37 in the quarterfinals. The Lady Timberwolves will face fourth-seeded Westside, which earned its semifinal berth on Thursday, today at 1:30 p.m.
The girls’ Division II semifinals also took shape Monday. Fifth-seeded Greene County Tech knocked off fourth-seeded Salem 52-44 in the first Division II quarterfinal. Third-seeded Marmaduke remained undefeated with a 54-39 victory over Tuckerman in the other Division II quarterfinal to end prior to press time Monday.
The top two Division II seeds advanced with little trouble Monday night. Top-seeded Melbourne, which will play GCT today at 3 p.m., defeated Brookland 68-29. Second-seeded Nettleton, which plays Marmaduke today at noon, eliminated Hoxie 59-40.
In the Division II boys' bracket Monday night, fourth-seeded Searcy routed Salem 68-39 and second-seeded Nettleton rolled past Westside, 82-62.
Semifinal games in all four divisions are scheduled today, starting at 10:30 a.m. All four championship games are scheduled for Wednesday evening.
Nettleton 59, Hoxie 40
Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, led by Briley Pena with 16 points.
Pena scored 10 points in the first quarter as Nettleton took a 15-12 lead. Diamond Kimble produced 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Raiders extend their lead to 28-19.
D'Maria Daniels scored eight of her 12 points in the second half for Nettleton, which led 43-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaecie Brown scored 23 points to lead Hoxie, giving her 65 in two NEA tournament games. Chloe Prater added eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
Melbourne 68, Brookland 29
The top-seeded Lady Bearkatz scored 41 points in the first half, led by Kaylee Love and Kenley McCarn.
Love scored 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Melbourne stormed to a 22-5 lead. McCarn put up 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Bearkatz take a 41-17 halftime lead.
Kaitlyn McCarn added 15 points and Lanie Cornelius 11 for Melbourne. Stella Parker scored eight points to lead Brookland, followed by Katie Smith with seven.
Nettleton 82, Westside 62
Brandon Anderson scored 24 points and DaVares Whitaker added 23 as the third-seeded Raiders rolled into the Division II boys' semifinals, where they will face Brookland tonight at 6.
Anderson scored 16 points in the second half for Nettleton, which outscored Westside by 14 points in the final two quarters. The Raiders led 22-20 after the first quarter, 41-35 at halftime and 61-49 at the end of the third quarter.
Andre Davis added 13 points for Nettleton, including 10 in the second half, and Curtez Smith chipped in with 11.
Spencer Honeycutt scored 18 points, Lukas Kaffka 10 and Tanner Darr eight for the sixth-seeded Warriors.
Searcy 68, Salem 39
The fourth-seeded Lions built a 17-point halftime lead on the way to tonight's Division II boys' semifinals and a meeting with top seed Blytheville at 9.
Searcy outscored Salem 21-6 in the second quarter to lead 35-18 at halftime. The Lions added to their lead in the third period, ending the period with a 54-29 advantage.
Isaiah Carlos scored 19 points and Andrew Laird added 16 for Searcy. Matthew Guffey led Salem with 16 points.
Marmaduke 54, Tuckerman 39
Heidi Robinson scored 20 points to lead Marmaduke into today’s noon semifinal in Division II. Carolina Hoffman added 15 points for the Lady Greyhounds (18-0).
Marmaduke began to take control in the second quarter. Robinson sank two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second quarter, while Hoffman, Maranda Bear and Makenzie Hampton hit one 3 each as the Lady Greyhounds outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-9 to take a 31-17 halftime lead.
Tuckerman’s Katie Clark drilled three of her four 3s in the third quarter to spark a brief Tuckerman surge. Marmaduke closed the quarter strong, however, to lead 44-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Kenadi Gardner scored 17 points, including 8-of-8 shooting from the free throw line, to lead Tuckerman. Clark added 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
GCT 52, Salem 44
Kylie Stokes scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half Monday to help the Lady Eagles earn their place in the Division II semifinals opposite Melbourne. Ava Carter added 12 points for GCT (8-2).
Chelsea Hamilton scored 19 points to lead Salem (9-2), while Marleigh Sellers added 10.
Stokes scored twice in the first quarter while Sierrah Floyd and Alexis Brewer connected from the 3-point line as GCT took an early 12-5 lead. Hamilton scored nine points in the second quarter to rally Salem, which took a 19-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Eagles nosed in front, 32-30, at the end of the third quarter as Stokes scored eight points in the period. The fourth quarter belonged to GCT as Floyd and Acey Fahr both sank 3s and Stokes scored six more points.
Bay 49, WCC 38
Destiny Bogard and Mykaela Jolly scored six points each in the first quarter to help the Lady Yellowjackets take an 18-13 lead. Bay was in front after each of the next two quarters as well, leading 24-20 at halftime and 36-31 after the third quarter.
Bogard was 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and three of her teammates also scored as the Lady Yellowjackets pulled away to win by 11 points.
Bogard and Hannah Lane scored 12 points each to lead Bay, followed by Vidalia McIntire with nine. The Lady Yellowjackets were 17-of-22 at the free throw line, led by Bogard’s 8-of-11 accuracy.
McKenzie Massey scored 12 points and Taylor Moffett added nine for White County Central.
Manila 57, Walnut Ridge 26
The Lady Lions pulled away from a 20-14 halftime lead to earn their place in the semifinals opposite Bay.
Seven of Manila’s eight 3-pointers came in the second half as the Lady Lions widened their lead. Sadie McDonald, Madison Hitchcock and Olivia May all connected from the 3-point line in the third quarter as the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Bobcats 13-6 to take a 33-20 lead.
May drilled two more 3s in the fourth quarter as Manila outscored Walnut Ridge 24-6 to set the final score.
McDonald and May scored 13 points each to lead the Lady Lions. Kara Watts added 10 points.
Chloe Davis scored 10 points and Taylor Forrester added nine to lead Walnut Ridge.
Cedar Ridge 49, Trumann 37
Cedar Ridge outscored Trumann by a combined 40-13 in the first and fourth quarters Monday. The middle periods belonged to the Lady Wildcats, who outscored the Lady Timberwolves 24-9 over the second and third quarters.
Camdyn Gipson scored 22 points and Maddi Rider 14 to lead Cedar Ridge. Rider scored seven points in the first quarter and Gipson six as the Lady Timberwolves led 18-3 after the opening quarter.
Trumann rallied behind Kayde Jones, who scored 12 of her team-high 15 points over the second and third quarters. The Lady Wildcats cut their deficit to 23-17 at halftime and pulled into a 27-27 tie at the end of the third quarter.
Gipson scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line, to help Cedar Ridge pull away again.
Nygeria Jones added 13 points for Trumann, including all 10 of her team’s points in the fourth quarter.