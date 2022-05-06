Bay's Brannen shines in high school debut

BAY — Bay coach Brad Brannen was planning to move his son Justin to the senior high team as a freshman in the 2020-21 basketball season before an injury changed those plans.
The Yellowjackets were about to start their first summer practice when the younger Brannen, a 6-foot guard, jumped to grab the rim. In the process he suffered a tibial tubercle fracture in his left leg, an injury that required the insertion of two plates during surgery in Memphis.
So once Justin Brannen was able to play again late in the fall of 2020, his father kept him on the junior high team and he made his high school debut as a sophomore this season, averaging 21 points per game to earn Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year honors.
“They said it was going to be six months and he came back in four. He just worked his butt off for that and then came back and had a good sophomore year,” Brad Brannen said. “I was super proud as a dad and a coach both.”
“Everything happens for a reason, though,” Justin Brannen added. “We ended up being really good in junior high.”
Coming off a junior high conference championship, Brannen and his classmates played plenty of minutes this year as six of Bay’s eight players were sophomores.
The Yellowjackets had ups and downs in a 16-21 season, but finished second in their division of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational and played well in the 2A-3 district tournament. Bay stayed close to eventual state semifinalist Marianna Lee for three quarters in the North Region tournament before falling 57-38 to end the season.
“I wish we could have won more. I know we went on a downhill run there for a little bit, we lost like 10 games in a row at the beginning of the season and a bunch of them were really close games,” Justin Brannen said. “I wish we could have won more, and we could have beaten Marianna Lee there at the end of the year, but we’re all still really young.”
Brannen scored a season-high 36 points in a home game against Marmaduke. He put up 92 points in four NEA Tournament games, helping the Yellowjackets make a surprise run to the Division I final, and scored 62 points in three 2A-3 district tournament games.
Bay defeated 2A-3 runner-up Rector 46-43 in the regular season when Brannen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, capping a 28-point night on the Yellowjackets’ home floor.
“That was something. All I know is I caught the ball, went and tried to score, and it went in,” he said. “We drew up that play in the timeout and we executed the play really well. We set the screens right, everything went how it was supposed to.”
Brad Brannen said the final 3 was part of a game-ending burst.
“We were down six with about a minute to go and he hit three 3s in a row,” the coach said. “He hit one in the corner, he hit one coming off a triple screen and he hit the game winner. He scored the last 11 points.”
In addition to his 21-point scoring average, Brannen also added 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Yellowjackets.
While Brannen is capable of big numbers from the 3-point line, his father said he’s most comfortable taking a mid-range jumper, a shot often overlooked in the 3-point era.
“That’s what I’ve tried to tell him his whole life. If he can develop that mid-range jumper, that’s a lost art,” Brad Brannen said. “People aren’t used to guarding it in practice, they’re not used to guarding it anywhere. If that’s something you can get off and make, it will separate you.”
While it’s not something he likes talking about, his dad said, Justin Brannen puts in a lot of time working on his shot.
“I would say this past summer and this season put together, he spends about two hours, three or four times a week, up in the gym,” Brad Brannen said. “We have to make him, in the offseason, stop for a while. I’ve kind of told him to take a break for five or six weeks and then get back to it.”
“It usually turns into two weeks, though,” Justin added.
Growing up around the sport, with a father who has coached four state championship teams, has helped Justin’s knowledge. Brad Brannen said there are times during games when he can look at his son and nod, and Justin knows what he wants.
While father and son talk basketball quite a bit, Brad Brannen said he tries to observe some boundaries and it isn’t always easy.
“I try to keep it away as much as possible unless we’re at school or in the truck or something. We’ll talk about it if he comes in and sits down and wants to talk, but I try not to go to him,” he said. “I’m not saying I don’t ever do it, but we try to keep that relationship separate, coach-dad. I think that’s a big deal.”