BAY — Bay High School bowling standout Lilly Williams signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Missouri Valley College starting next season.
Williams finished second individually in the Class 2A-1A girls’ state tournament earlier this year while leading the Lady Yellowjackets to fifth place in the team standings. She also won conference and district championships as a senior, rolling a two-game score of 352 to win the latter tournament.
As a junior, Williams also earned all-state honors with a sixth-place individual finish while leading Bay to a fourth-place team finish at the state tournament. She won the conference tournament with a 521 series as the Lady Yellowjackets also won the team title.