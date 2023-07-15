Bearcats' Guimond savors special senior season

BROOKLAND — Gabe Guimond began his senior soccer season at Brookland with hopes of breaking a school record and winning a conference championship.
Those aspirations became achievements as Guimond, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, scored 37 goals in leading the Bearcats to the 4A-North conference title and the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.
“I was ecstatic about it,” Guimond said, reflecting on his season. “Coming off last year with around 22 goals, I was just trying to get as many as I could and maybe break the school record for goals.
‘We had a really young core and a lot of talented players who were coming in as freshmen who were going to start. I was really excited going into the season and I was happy about how our season went. It was sad at the end, losing on penalties in the quarterfinals, but I was happy about how it went.”
Guimond measured up during the big moments in leading the Bearcats to an 18-3-1 overall record and a 12-1-1 mark in the conference.
When Brookland defeated Pulaski Robinson 1-0 late in the season at Jordan’s Stadium, moving ahead in the 4A-North standings, the goal came from Guimond. When the Bearcats were down against Nashville late in the first round of the state tournament, Guimond scored to tie the game 2-2 and later scored in the shootout as Brookland advanced.
Guimond scored three goals in Brookland’s two victories over Harding Academy and while he didn’t score in a key home victory over Lisa West, he assisted Cesar Alvarado on the goal that gave the Bearcats a 1-0 victory.
“Really there were just so many moments, I can’t put them into words,” Guimond said.
Brookland coach Brandon Parsons said Guimond made contributions pretty much every night.
“Even if he didn’t show up as far as on the scoresheet, he was a major part of what we were doing,” Parsons said. “He would be the focus that might open it up for somebody else to be able to make a run, or he may play the ball in behind and it end up leading to a chance on goal, different things like that. He controls a lot of things.
“I think one of the bigger things we’re going to miss with him going forward is just the way he talks on the field and controls who’s marking who and where guys are. He helped to set the vision that I’m seeing on the field.”
Guimond completed his career with 65 goals and 30 assists, Parsons said, setting records for a program that started play in 2015. Sixteen of those assists came this season.
Parsons said Guimond played striker, midfielder, even a defensive role in some situations.
“I wanted him to play striker all year, but the issue there is you have to make sure you can get the ball to him. You don’t want to lose his skills just sticking him up there at striker when you can’t get the ball to him,” Parsons said. “Really until this year we couldn’t do that. This is the first year we had good enough midfielders to play behind him and not have to have him in the midfield.”
Guimond also pointed to the Bearcats’ experience as a key this spring, even among younger players who grew up playing soccer and had an understanding of the sport when they joined the team.
Brookland closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak to wrap up its first outright conference championship.
“We’ve gotten second so many times and we were about fed up with it. Valley View had moved out of the conference and they had always been known for winning it, and we had good teams that came in like Harding, who was the 3A state title winner last year,” Guimond said. “We knew we were going to have some competition coming into the conference and we were really going to have to work as hard we could to win it, and we ended up pulling it off in the end.”
Brookland also pulled off a dramatic victory in the first round of the state tournament, outlasting Nashville in penalty kicks, but the Bearcats ran out of gas the next day as their season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Berryville in penalty kicks.
“Our team was definitely fatigued. We didn’t have the deepest lineup. We didn’t really have that many rotation players,” Guimond said. “Pretty much everyone who played and started, they played the entire game. Playing back-to-back days like that is hard, you’re cramping, being dehydrated and everything. It took a toll on us, I think.”
Guimond represented Brookland one more time in the high school All-Star Game, scoring in a penalty shootout to help the East prevail 5-4.
Next month, Guimond starts the next phase of his soccer career as he reports for preseason practices at Harding. The Bisons’ roster lists him as a midfielder.
“He probably has the best vision that I’ve seen from a high school kid, that we’ve had on our team or against the last few years. He sees the game really well,” Parsons said. “I assume he’s going to play like a holding midfielder in college and he’ll be awesome at that. His flighted balls from deep are really, really good; he puts ball in behind really well, sees through balls. He’s a really intelligent soccer player.”