Bearcats' Guimond savors special senior season

Brookland’s Gabe Guimond is the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year in boys’ soccer.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Gabe Guimond began his senior soccer season at Brookland with hopes of breaking a school record and winning a conference championship.

Those aspirations became achievements as Guimond, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, scored 37 goals in leading the Bearcats to the 4A-North conference title and the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

Best Under The Sun boys' soccer

Player of the Year: Gabe Guimond, Brookland

Coach of the Year: Brandon Parsons, Brookland

Newcomer of the Year: Jonathan Nwokeji, Valley View

Best Under The Sun team

Antonio Almaraz, Nettleton

Cesar Alvarado, Brookland

Caleb Andrews, Nettleton

Samuel Bourdanove, Paragould

Levi Compton, Greene County Tech

Luke Couch, Greene County Tech

Clay Glomski, Jonesboro

Calvin Hargis, Jonesboro

Grant Higgins, Valley View

Sam Marshall, Crowley's Ridge Academy

Carlos Mata, Brookland

Xavier Mata, Brookland

Brayden Mattox, Wynne

Jacob Meredith, Crowley's Ridge Academy

Kevin Nunez, Jonesboro

Wyatt Oldham, Valley View

Brandon Southard, Valley View

Luke Summitt, Crowley's Ridge Academy

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com