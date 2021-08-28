GOSNELL — One touchdown and an extra point proved to be enough for the Brookland Bearcats to win their season opener.
Jack Henry Pettit’s 24-yard touchdown pass to David York and Jesus Ramirez’s extra point with 4:51 left in the first quarter supplied the Bearcats’ points in a 7-6 victory over Gosnell.
Gosnell scored with 1:46 left in the first half on Floyd Williams’ 30-yard touchdown pass to Cam Williams, but the Pirates were unable to add the conversion and neither team scored in the second half.
Brookland finished with 172 total yards on 35 offensive plays, including 142 passing yards. Gosnell had 106 yards on 44 snaps, including 103 yards rushing on 41 carries.
Brookland travels to Westside next week, while Gosnell visits Valley View.