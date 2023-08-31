Bearcats hope to build on opening victory

JONESBORO — Brookland turned a rivalry game into a rout in less than 24 minutes of playing time last Friday at Warrior Stadium.
The Bearcats scored all of their points in the first half to beat Westside 39-0, earning their third consecutive victory in the series. Brookland averaged nearly 10 yards per play while outgaining Westside 415-92 in total offense.
“After a long summer and an offseason, you just want to get a game under your belt and to win that game is a great feeling,” Brookland coach Mark Hindsley said. “For the kids to feel like everything I’ve put them through over the last few months kind of paid off, that’s a good feeling for them. We had no injuries, everybody got out of that heat game as best we could.
“I thought all in all it was a pretty clean game. I thought we showed good attitude and effort, and to come out of there with a win against Westside is always a good accomplishment. Now we’re just looking forward to next week.”
The Bearcats (1-0) travel to Gosnell (1-0) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brookland’s point total last week was its highest since a 47-43 loss to Greene County Tech in the second game of the 2018 season. Hayden Elder and Sinquan Spratt both finished with more than 100 rushing yards in leading the Bearcats to 279 as a team.
After relying on all-state selection Joseph Wright last season, Hindsley is counting on Spratt, Malachi Stinnett and Rickey Robinson to lead the Bearcat backfield this fall. Spratt scored twice against Westside while running for 102 yards on five carries, while Stinnett scored once while running for 34 yards on seven attempts.
Elder, the Bearcats’ quarterback, had 102 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
“We have a pretty good stable of running backs that we think we can trust this year and the most important piece of all that is probably having Hayden Elder at quarterback,” Hindsley said. “He can read the back side every single time and keep defenses honest. Having that second runner in the backfield has really kind of opened up our game and given us that running game we really want.”
Center Payton Grimes led the offensive line, Hindsley said. Defensively, inside linebacker Keagan Overshine and safety Barrett Cunningham played key roles in the shutout.
Gosnell coach Lewis Earnest was impressed with Brookland’s performance in week zero.
“They dominated Westside on both sides of the line. I didn’t see any missed assignments, missed blocks,” Earnest said. “Their screen game was really good and we’re working really hard to stop the screen because they killed Westside with it. I thought Brookland was about as flawless as you could be and we’re going to have to play about that flawless to beat them.”
The Pirates were dominant in their opener as well, rolling past Piggott 42-6.
Receiver/defensive back Cam Williams shined on both sides of the ball in brief action. Williams caught two passes for 88 yards and a touchdown and came up with two interceptions on defense, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Quarterback Trent Middleton threw two touchdown passes, one to Williams and one to Jai Jacobs, and also ran for a touchdown. Vanterrues Lucas ran for a touchdown and stood out on defense as well, coming up with five tackles for loss among eight total.
Imari Young joined Williams in returning an interception for a touchdown.
“We start a lot of sophomores, so I was happy to get the first-game jitters out of the way for them and they made some false start mistakes, stuff like that, but they ended up playing really well,” Earnest said. “Our defense was lights out. Our first group did not give up a first down, so we’re excited about that and we got two defensive touchdowns from that group. Offensively we really only ran about 10 plays with the first group and most of them were executed properly,”
Gosnell prevailed 28-17 when the teams met last season and the Pirates hold a 9-2 all-time advantage. Brookland’s victories in the series came in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re going to see more speed. I think everybody knows that,” Hindsley said. “Going to the Pirate ship over there, it’s just going to be a different environment, it’s going to be different athletes. ... Our challenge (defensively) is to make sure we have guys in position.
“I think that’s going to be our main focus this week, being in position to tackle in space, and offensively we’re going to try to do what we can to maybe out-leverage them and keep them honest.”