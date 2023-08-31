Bearcats hope to build on opening victory

Brookland’s Hayden Elder (11) runs the ball against Westside during the first half last Friday. Elder scored two touchdowns for the Bearcats, who visit Gosnell on Friday.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — Brookland turned a rivalry game into a rout in less than 24 minutes of playing time last Friday at Warrior Stadium.

The Bearcats scored all of their points in the first half to beat Westside 39-0, earning their third consecutive victory in the series. Brookland averaged nearly 10 yards per play while outgaining Westside 415-92 in total offense.

