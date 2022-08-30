Bearcats hope to build on shutout victory

BROOKLAND — Mark Hindsley’s first game as Brookland’s head football coach ended in the Bearcats’ first shutout victory since 2019.
Brookland kept Westside out of the end zone and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for a 6-0 victory in last Friday’s opener at Jordan’s Stadium. It was the first shutout for the Bearcats since they defeated Piggott 35-0 in the third game of the 2019 season and only the third in the program’s 10-plus seasons.
“The stats weren’t overwhelming, but the overwhelming stat was that we held them out of scoring,” said Hindsley, whose team hosts Gosnell on Friday. “I thought we did a great job defensively. We really depended on our linebackers and Joseph Wright, he played on both sides of the ball and he was our player of the game. He was our leading tackler, he kind of did it all for us. I’m very impressed on that side of the ball.”
Wright paced the Bearcats defensively with 14 tackles. He was also their leading rusher with 54 yards on nine carries, scoring the game’s only points on a 10-yard touchdown run with 3:43 remaining.
Brookland (1-0) drove 78 yards after taking over at its 22-yard line with eight minutes to play following Connor Marshall’s pass break-up in the end zone on fourth down.
The Bearcats overcame two holding penalties and two negative-yardage plays during their touchdown drive. Key plays included Barrett Cunningham’s 38-yard pass to Sinquan Spratt, a 12-yard keeper by Cunningham and runs of 13 and 20 yards by Malachi Stinnett.
Wright bounced outside off right tackle and outraced the Warriors to the end zone on his touchdown run.
“That was just grit and guts. We were battling,” Hindsley said of the scoring drive. “I want to say we got pushed back and moved forward, and then all of a sudden we hit that outside zone play that we took in for the score. We had to fight with everything we had for those six points.”
Defensive lineman Ethan Basham closed the game with a quarterback sack on the final play. Hindsley said end Conner McClain and linebacker Jude Rapert had eight tackles each, with McClain recording one stop behind the line of scrimmage and Rapert recovering a fumble.
Offensively, Stinnett added 49 yards on 10 carries. Cunningham was 5-of-12 passing for 96 yards, with Spratt catching two passes for 74 yards.
Brookland had nine penalties, a number Hindsley wants to reduce Friday against Gosnell (1-0).
“If there was one thing that I had in my notes, the penalties were No. 1. We can’t leave that much yardage out there. We have to stop the penalties,” Hindsley said. “We did move the ball, but the penalties stopped us and we stopped ourselves sometimes. We’ve got to be able to score. Those are two points of emphasis for sure.”
Gosnell opened its season with a 44-7 victory over Piggott last week.
Pirates quarterback Reid Shelton was 5-of-8 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 31 yards and another touchdown rushing. Cam Williams caught two passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryce White also had a touchdown reception as Shelton threw all three touchdown passes in the first half. Floyd Williams added 81 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
“I’ve had history with Gosnell and they’re always going to have speed and athleticism. You know that when you go play them, and this year is no different,” Hindsley said. “They’re getting to where they probably need to be in that spread offense, to get that speed on the edge. They’ve got big-play ability and that shows in the score they had last week. We’ve got to have good perimeter coverage.”
Gosnell also has an experienced defense, one with 10 returning starters, coach Lewis Earnest said during a preseason interview.
“They’re really good. Floyd Williams, he plays corner and he’s a lockdown, D-1 talent,” Hindsley said. “Their linebackers are really good and I think they have decent safeties. They’re going to be good defensively from the top down.”
Gosnell leads the all-time series 8-2. The Pirates won the first eight meetings in the series, but the Bearcats have won the last two, 36-32 in 2020 and 7-6 last year.