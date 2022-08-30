Bearcats hope to build on shutout victory

Brookland quarterback Barrett Cunningham finds running room as teammate Hayden McMellon (55) blocks during last Friday’s game against Westside. Brookland hosts Gosnell on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Mark Hindsley’s first game as Brookland’s head football coach ended in the Bearcats’ first shutout victory since 2019.

Brookland kept Westside out of the end zone and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for a 6-0 victory in last Friday’s opener at Jordan’s Stadium. It was the first shutout for the Bearcats since they defeated Piggott 35-0 in the third game of the 2019 season and only the third in the program’s 10-plus seasons.