BROOKLAND — While a state playoff berth is out of reach, there are other objectives the Brookland Bearcats could attain with a victory over Forrest City in tonight’s season finale at Jordan’s Stadium.
A victory would enable Brookland to finish 5-5 overall and match its best record in 10 seasons of varsity football. The team’s seniors would finish their careers with 12 victories, the most of any senior class at Brookland.
A win would also be the Bearcats’ third in conference play, one more than they had in their inaugural season of 5A-East competition last year. Brookland could finish in a fourth-place tie in the 5A-East, depending on other outcomes tonight, but does not hold the tiebreaker edges needed to play the next week.
“That’s tough, how that all works out with the points,” Brookland coach Eric Munoz said. “But for the second year being in this conference, I think it speaks volumes for where the program is going to have a chance to be tied for fourth and actually have a chance, just being down on some points, to be in consideration for the playoffs already. I think we’re definitely going in the right direction and these kids have a lot to play for. They’re going to keep fighting.”
The Bearcats (4-5, 2-4 conference) stopped a two-game slide with last week’s 28-8 victory at Paragould, scoring all of their season-high point total in the first half.
Senior running back Kaden Matthews ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Bearcats to a season-high 212 rushing yards. Munoz said Matthews’ back has been bothering him, leaving him as a game-time decision on whether to play.
“He’s beat up and he showed his toughness from the first play that he played in to the last,” Munoz said. “We held him out of the second half because he wasn’t feeling too hot, his body was talking to him and we wanted to keep him healthy for this last game, for senior night at home.
“Hats off to that kid, man. He’s one tough kid and he didn’t see the practice field all week last week, and then he played on Friday night. For him to have 130 yards and two touchdowns for not being healthy, that’s a heck a thing to do.”
Matthews has 597 yards and four touchdowns this season while averaging nearly 4.6 yards per carry.
Senior receiver/defensive back David York accounted for Brookland’s other two touchdowns. York caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Aidan Roberson and returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown.
York’s offensive statistics include 19 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He has six interceptions defensively at cornerback.
“Defensively for sure, even going back to last year, he’s our lockdown guy,” Munoz said. “When we need to find the best receiver and lock somebody down, David York is the guy to do it. He finds a way to get the ball in his hands when he’s playing on defense.”
Roberson has started four games at quarterback. He has completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 301 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Mustangs (2-7, 1-5 conference) earned their conference victory at Paragould, 20-14 in double overtime. They have been outscored by a combined 201-26 in their other five conference games.
Brookland and Forrest City are meeting for the first time this evening. Last season’s meeting was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.