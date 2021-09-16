Bearcats hope to keep ground game going

BROOKLAND — Brookland’s rushing statistics were more in line with head coach Eric Munoz’s expectations in the Bearcats’ second game of the season.
After being held to 29 yards combined in a season-opening 7-6 victory over Gosnell, running backs Kaden Matthews and Joseph Wright rushed for 210 yards as the Bearcats beat Westside 14-12 two weeks ago. Munoz is hoping his team’s backfield duo can get on track again tonight as Brookland hosts Rivercrest in its home opener.
Matthews finished with 117 yards on 14 carries, while Wright added 93 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts in the Bearcats’ first victory over the Warriors. Last year they combined for more than 1,800 yards for the season.
“Joseph and Kaden combined had over 200 yards and that was one of the things we set out to do against Westside. We were going to slow it down a little bit,” Munoz said. “I put it on our O-line and running backs, said we’re going to run the football, and that’s what we did.
“We had some holding calls here and there that went against us, had a touchdown called back and hurt us in some other areas, but as far as me being pleased with how we ran the football from week one to week two, we definitely got a lot better.”
The Bearcats (2-0) went into the Westside game with a new starting quarterback in sophomore Barrett Cunningham, who replaced injured senior Jack Henry Pettit. Cunningham was 5-of-11 passing for 101 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown pass to senior Ayden Stinnett for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Munoz said Cunningham did what Brookland asked him to do against Westside.
“I told him that I wasn’t going to rely on him to win the game, that I was going to rely on him to manage the game and get us in good looks,” Munoz added. “When we asked him to throw it, I feel like he threw it well enough to help us win. We had a good throw where we had a touchdown pass to Stinnett, where he made one guy miss and took it to the house. He made a couple other good throws just to keep the defense honest.
“That’s one thing going into that game. We weren’t going to put it on him and ask him to throw it all over the field. We had a lot of good work this bye week of him getting a lot of reps throwing the football and we definitely feel good about it.”
Brookland’s defense has also given Munoz reason to feel good.
The Bearcats gave up just 116 total yards and a passing touchdown against Gosnell, then limited Westside to 211 total yards and one offensive touchdown. Brookland forced two turnovers in each game.
“Ayden Stinnett’s done really well on the back end,” Munoz said. “Ryan Hernandez at inside linebacker, Cole Tacker and Reggie Barnes at nose tackle, and Aidan Roberson and Ethan Joyce at outside linebacker, all those guys have really stepped up and made some big-time plays for us.”
In addition to his touchdown catch against Westside, a play where he caught a short pass around his team’s 20 before sprinting along the sideline to the end zone, Stinnett also blocked an extra point and came up with the game-clinching interception in the final minute of the game.
While the Bearcats were off last week, Rivercrest (0-1) opened the season with a 25-19 loss at Valley View.
The Colts, who were last year’s Class 4A state runner-up, picked up most of their yardage via the pass. Senior quarterback Mike Sharp was 18-of-30 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions.
A couple of sophomores made big plays at wide receiver for Rivercrest. Michael Rainer caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Koby Turner had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Rainer also ran for a touchdown.
“You look at the game last week and they were on the 10-yard line with four plays to win the game, and Valley View found a way to stop them,” Munoz said. “That’s how close they were to beating Valley View.”
Senior end Brandyn Brownlee led the Colts’ defense with three sacks. Seniors Lath Latham and Tray Jones made six tackles each as Rivercrest limited Valley View to 91 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry.
“They’ll cause you a lot of issues up front with how hard they play with those linebackers. They shoot gaps, blitz, and their D-line is really good, and they’ve got the skill guys in the secondary to back them up,” Munoz said. “Offensively they have guys who can one-play you, have one-play drives. We have to eliminate some of those big plays and create big plays.”