Bearcats hoping to finish strong

BROOKLAND — Brookland is hoping to finish its 10th season of varsity football on a high note.
While last Friday’s 21-7 loss to Batesville likely put a state playoff berth out of reach, the Bearcats could reach the .500 mark for the season with victories over Paragould and Forrest City. Brookland has finished .500 just once in its short football history, in 2017.
“We’re looking at possibly trying to finish 5-5 and getting three wins in the 5A (East) in our second year. That’s crucial going forward in this program,” second-year Brookland coach Eric Munoz said. “If the playoffs are out of the picture, for the seniors, this is where they need to step up and play for these young guys, to show them how to finish strong and play for the future. It’s very crucial that we finish strong starting off with Paragould.”
The Bearcats (3-5, 1-4 5A-East) visit Paragould (0-7, 0-5) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brookland, which has just 10 seniors on the roster and expects only seven to be available Friday night, got off to a slow start in its loss to Batesville. The Pioneers took the opening kickoff and scored, then capitalized after a couple of Brookland turnovers to take a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
“We did a lot of good things in the first half, we just shot ourselves in the foot and made mistakes that we can’t have to be successful,” Munoz said. “The second half, our defense held them from scoring and offensively we were struggling a little bit, but we got something going and we score a touchdown. We get an onside kick and come to find out, we had one of our guys who was offsides, so we had to kick it again and that time we didn’t get it.
“Our kids don’t ever give up. They keep fighting. We just had some mistakes that cost us.”
Ayden Stinnett scored Brookland’s touchdown in the fourth quarter and played well on the defensive side of the ball, Munoz said, along with outside linebacker Ethan Joyce, cornerback David York, linebacker Ryan Hernandez and linemen Austin Patterson and Conner McClain.
Aidan Roberson started at quarterback for the third consecutive game and Munoz also praised running back Kaden Matthews for his effort.
Both teams have struggled to score in conference play. Brookland has scored only 38 points in five 5A-East games, while Paragould has scored just 20 points.
The Rams have been shut out three times in conference play after last week’s 51-0 loss at Wynne. Paragould has lost 10 consecutive games, a streak that includes last season’s 31-7 loss at Brookland.
“You hear people say, ‘Oh, they’re not very good,’ but you turn on the tape and you’re like, ‘Well, they were stopping you on offense, they were moving the ball on you,’” Munoz said.
“They still have players who can do good things, just like last year when I saw them on tape. Paragould, they play hard and if you don’t come on your A game, they’ll beat you.”