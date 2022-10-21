Bearcats hoping to get offense going against Pioneers

BROOKLAND — Points have been scarce lately for the Brookland Bearcats.
After scoring 47 points combined against Wynne and Nettleton, their first two 5A-East conference opponents, the Bearcats have managed just 10 the last two weeks. Southside kept Brookland out of the end zone two weeks ago in a 28-3 victory.
Last week the Bearcats put up points on their opening drive as senior running back Joseph Wright broke a 46-yard touchdown run, but they didn’t score again as Valley View rolled to a 42-7 victory.
While Wright is on track for a 1,000-yard season as the Bearcats (1-6, 0-4 conference) visit Batesville (5-2, 3-1 conference) tonight, Brookland coach Mark Hindsley said his team needs to find more offensive sources.
“We know we have Joseph. We’re just trying find ways to maybe get other people the ball, find other things we can do just to be productive,” Hindsley said. “There’s times when we’re scoring a little bit, but it’s just not enough to compete with what we’re having to compete with. We’re trying to find ways to move the ball and put as many points up as we can.”
Wright, who averages 22 carries per game, has 746 yards rushing for the season after gaining 97 on 28 carries against conference leader Valley View. He has all nine of Brookland’s rushing touchdowns, scoring in every game except the loss at Southside, and has thrown two of their five touchdown passes.
Sophomore Hayden Elder saw playing time at quarterback against Valley View.
“We experimented with him a little bit in the summer. That was the first opportunity we had to do a lot with him,” Hindsley said. “He’s got a lot of upside. He’s a sophomore and a little undersized. We’ve been trying to ease him in. Last week was the first chance he had to pretty much hold the reins.”
Hindsley hopes the Bearcats will be closer to full strength this evening with sophomore receiver/defensive back Walker Spears and receiver Sinquan Spratt returning from injuries. Brookland lost senior center Clay Holland to a leg injury last week, Hindsley said.
Batesville defeated Brookland 21-7 when the teams met last season. After missing the state playoffs last season, the Pioneers are back in the hunt for a postseason berth in Ryan Morrow’s first season as head coach.
Gabe Witt is the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 667 yards and eight touchdowns on 74 carries. Witt rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries last week as Batesville suffered its first 5A-East loss, 23-10, at Wynne.
“What we need out of this game is just something positive,” Hindsley said. “We’ve got some guys coming back who were injured, so we have that going for us. We just want to go over there and try to compete and have a positive outcome.”