Bearcats hoping to get offense going against Pioneers

Brookland’s Joseph Wright runs between blockers during last week’s game against Valley View. The Bearcats visit Batesville this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Points have been scarce lately for the Brookland Bearcats.

After scoring 47 points combined against Wynne and Nettleton, their first two 5A-East conference opponents, the Bearcats have managed just 10 the last two weeks. Southside kept Brookland out of the end zone two weeks ago in a 28-3 victory.

