Bearcats hoping to stay in playoff chase

BROOKLAND — The 5A-East conference playoff race is coming into focus and Brookland needs a victory Friday night to stay in the picture.
At 1-3 in the conference, the Bearcats are tied with Greene County Tech and Forrest City for fifth place. They host fourth-place Batesville this week.
Brookland’s last two games are against Paragould, the league’s last-place team, and Forrest City. The top four teams in the 5A-East will advance to the state playoffs.
“You look at our next three opponents and I think we all are kind of close to the same record, and we’re all fighting for that fourth spot,” Brookland coach Eric Munoz said Tuesday. “We did ourselves a favor by beating GCT, but we have to finish strong and it starts with Batesville at home. The kids know the importance of this game, what’s on the line.”
A last-minute touchdown gave Brookland (3-4 overall) a 17-14 victory over GCT earlier this month. The Bearcats are coming off a 28-0 loss at Valley View, where they trailed 21-0 in the first quarter after running their offense into a fierce wind.
Munoz said Brookland’s plans to throw the ball were taken away early in the game by conditions that led to an 8-yard punt.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a punt go in the air and start flying backwards, and that goes back to when I was in Kansas 12 years ago,” Munoz said.
“I’m not going to use it as an excuse, but let’s put it this way, I’d take rain any day over what that wind was doing. You couldn’t throw the ball in the wind. It didn’t matter if they had the ball or we had the ball going into the wind, you couldn’t throw the football, and that kind of eliminates a lot of things you prepare for. They have a really good run defense and some things we had dialed up, we just couldn’t run it.”
The Bearcats had a little more success throwing the ball later in the game, finishing 13-of-24 as a team for 181 yards. Aidan Roberson was 12-of-23 for 158 yards, completing passes to five different receivers.
Ayden Stinnett caught five passes for 50 yards and Tyler Parham had his first two receptions of the season for 55 yards. Kaden Matthews, handling a season-high 28 carries in the absence of Joseph Wright, finished with 68 yards rushing.
Wright, a junior who also played a key role defensively at inside linebacker, is out for the season after suffering what Munoz described as a lower extremity injury that required surgery.
“It was a freak deal. He’s a brother to all of us and we’re praying for him, and we’re there for him,” Munoz said. “It was a rough week last week, that’s for sure.”
Munoz said Roberson will remain at quarterback after completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 208 yards in the last two games. Stinnett (13 catches, 240 yards), David York (17-190) and Sinquan Spratt (14-178) are Brookland’s leading receivers for the season.
Matthews has 408 yards rushing on the season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
“He’s a workhorse. He runs super hard and does some good things,” Munoz said of Matthews. “We have to figure out ways of getting the ball in some of our other guys’ hands, some of our receivers. We look to do those things moving forward the rest of the season.”
Both Brookland and Batesville (2-5, 2-2 conference) have faced challenging schedules. The Bearcats’ four losses are to teams with a combined 23-4 record, while the Pioneers’ five losses are to teams that are a combined 26-9.
Batesville owns conference victories over Paragould (37-0) and Forrest City (39-12). The Pioneers suffered a 31-0 home loss last week to Wynne.
“I think they’re like us, they’re down a little bit after losing a lot of seniors from last year,” Munoz said. “What they do, they’re really good at doing it and they’re coached very well, and they’re going to be prepared for us. We have to eliminate mistakes and create big plays in all three phases.”