Bearcats, Lady Blazers claim team titles

JONESBORO — Brookland and Valley View claimed the team titles Monday at the Bearcat Invitational on the first day of the high school golf season at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Brookland had the top team score in the seven-team boys’ division with a combined 316 in the play-five, count-four format, playing 18 holes.
Cole Kirby shot 75 to lead the Bearcats, while Sawyor Hamilton and Harrison McMechen both finished at 77. Stryker Waddell and Tyson Seyler both shot 87 for Brookland.
Jonesboro finished second in the team standings at 318, led by Win Paul Gibson (76) and Braden McKinney (78). Hudson Hosman shot 81, Will Wright 83 and Mac Odom 87 for the Hurricane.
Individual medalist Peyton Ellis fired a 70 to lead Valley View, which finished third at 322. Parker Turley was next for the Blazers at 79, followed by Ty Martin (86), Gavin Ellis (87) and Cooper Noles (96).
Parker Wells shot 74 for Gosnell as the Pirates finished fourth at 357. Also for Gosnell, Robert Hopper shot 84, Kason Newsom 98, Ryan Wrinkles 101 and Connor Whitehead 105.
Greene County Tech’s 362 team total included scores from Jack Puckett (84), Jude Stewart (88), Ross Register (94) and Jack Williams (96), with Kannon Ring (98) also competing. Paragould had a 442 team total, led by Colton Treece’s 101, while Gavin Greenwell’s 89 paced Trumann, which had a 462 team score.
Eli Eziekel shot 110 to lead Rivercrest, which did not have enough players for a team score. Playing individually for Brookland, Owen Stallings finished at 87, Ryder Gibson at 93 and Kobe Stout at 97.
Valley View took the team title in the seven-team girls’ division. Kenzie Green shot 40, Alex Horner 47, Hannah Hyneman 48 and Kendal Minton 50 over nine holes for the Lady Blazers, who had a 135 team score in the play-four, count-three format.
Greene County Tech was second, led by medalist Liza McElvoy’s 39. Mackenzie Souers (49) and Addie Davis (50) also contributed to the Lady Eagles’ 138 team total.
Brookland, Jonesboro and Gosnell all tied for third at 167. Chloe Viala (53) and Jaci Hart (54) led Brookland; Anna Claire Carter (52) and Makenzie Krennerich (56) paced Jonesboro; and Jadyn Orton (53) and Anna Claire Smith (53) led Gosnell.
Ashley Sullivan shot 52 to lead Rivercrest to a 171 team score, while Jenna Hall’s 53 paced Trumann, which had a 172 team total.