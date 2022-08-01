Bearcats, Lady Blazers claim team titles

Valley View’s Peyton Ellis watches his putt on the 16th hole Monday at Sage Meadows Country Club in the Bearcat Invitational high school tournament. Ellis shot 70 to earn medalist honors.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland and Valley View claimed the team titles Monday at the Bearcat Invitational on the first day of the high school golf season at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Brookland had the top team score in the seven-team boys’ division with a combined 316 in the play-five, count-four format, playing 18 holes.