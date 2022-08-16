JONESBORO — Brookland won the boys’ team title while Jonesboro was the girls’ team champion Tuesday in the Phil Parker Memorial high school golf tournament at RidgePointe Country Club.
The Bearcats (12-0-1) won with a 341 team score in the play-five, count-four format over 18 holes. Tyson Seyler shot 82 to lead Brookland, followed by Cole Kirby (84), Harrison McMechen (86) and Sawyer Hamilton (89).
Medalist Peyton Ellis shot 77 to lead Valley View, which was second with a 352 team score. Gavin Ellis (88), Parker Turley (93) and Landon Hosman (94) also contributed to the Blazers’ team total.
Jonesboro finished with a third-place 365 total. Win Paul Gibson (84), Hudson Hosman (85), Braden McKinney (93) led the Hurricane.
Cobey Riddle (81), Gavin Greenwell (82) and Jake Osment (95) led Trumann, which had a 398 team total for fourth pace. Easton Fletcher shot 91 for Bay, which had a 433 team score. Batesville finished at 455 and Paragould at 474.
Playing individually, Nettleton’s Kaleb McClain shot 86.
Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes shot 37 to earn medalist honors in the nine-hole girls’ tournament. Anna Claire Clark (48) and Mya Fulkerson (53) also contributed to the Lady Hurricane’s 138 team score in the play-four, count-three format.
Valley View finished one stroke behind Jonesboro with a 139 team total that included scores from Hannah Hyneman (45), Kenzie Green (47) and Kendal Minton (47).
Brookland had a third-place 163 team score, led by Erin Butler (47), Chloe Viala (58) and Jaci Hart (58).
Batesville finished fourth at 164, led by Linzi Dowell’s 45; Trumann was fifth at 196, led by Macey Powell at 61; and Paragould was sixth at 200, led by Keali Lamb’s 65.