JONESBORO — Brookland won the boys’ team title while Jonesboro was the girls’ team champion Tuesday in the Phil Parker Memorial high school golf tournament at RidgePointe Country Club.

The Bearcats (12-0-1) won with a 341 team score in the play-five, count-four format over 18 holes. Tyson Seyler shot 82 to lead Brookland, followed by Cole Kirby (84), Harrison McMechen (86) and Sawyer Hamilton (89).