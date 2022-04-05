BROOKLAND — Head coach Eric Munoz describes Kaden Matthews as representing what he wants in a Brookland football player, so much so that he encouraged the Bearcats to learn from Matthews’ example as he signed Tuesday to play at the college level.
Matthews, an all-state running back as a senior, will play for Clarke University in the fall. He moves on to the Pride after running for 1,602 yards in his final two seasons with the Bearcats.
“If I could have 50 of him, I’d take them in a heartbeat,” Munoz said. “I tell the team that all the time, that we need more guys like him who put the extra effort in and work, that you don’t have to worry about not working hard or anything like that. He’s a guy that I really want to show these kids what a Brookland football player needs to be. He represents that.”
Matthews (5-10, 175) fought through injuries to finish his senior season with 799 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead the Bearcats to a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 conference mark in their second season of Class 5A football.
Early in the season, Matthews rushed for 117 yards against Westside and scored one touchdown each against Nettleton and Wynne, the top two teams in the 5A-East. He overcame injuries in the last two games to finish with 130 yards and two touchdowns against Paragould and 222 yards and two more touchdowns against Forrest City.
Matthews said he trusted his teammates to clear running lanes when he had the football.
“It was just being slow and being patient, just trusting my teammates, my linemen to do the work, trusting everybody around me,” he said.
Munoz said Matthews was in a lot of pain in the last couple of weeks and didn’t show it.
“He played with a broken hand and a bruised rib/back toward the end of the season,” Munoz said. “He didn’t practice for an entire week and goes and has a 200-yard game. I think that’s a testament to how tough he is and how hard he works.”
Located in Dubuque, Iowa, Clarke plays at the NAIA level. The Pride, which finished 1-10 last season, played its first season in 2019.
Munoz said Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado was his position coach during his senior season at Baker University, adding that Matthews will be a good fit for Regalado’s program.
“Their personalities are going to mesh, player and coach,” Munoz said. “Coach Regalado wants guys who are going to work super hard and be leaders, and that’s what he’s going to get out of Kaden.”
Matthews is eager to show what he can do.
“I’m really excited to go off to Clarke and show them what I’ve got, just to work and be myself pretty much, show my work ethic over there,” Matthews said. “I’m pretty excited to have this opportunity.”