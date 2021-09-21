Bearcats open 5A-East slate with defending champs

BROOKLAND — Football coaches in the 5A-East conference have good reason to view Wynne as the team to beat.
The Yellowjackets haven’t lost too often in league play in recent seasons.
Wynne has won or shared the 5A-East title in five of the last six seasons, the exception being 2019 when Valley View won the league outright. Brookland head coach Eric Munoz, whose team is in its second year of 5A football, said the Yellowjackets are the team most would consider the league favorite on a yearly basis.
“I’d love to get to where people can talk about us like they talk about Wynne, you know, every year talking about Brookland being in the running to make the playoffs or win the conference. That’s where I’m striving to get this program,” Munoz said. “That is a good team to look at and say, ‘Hey, that’s where we need to get to.’ There’s other good teams in our conference, too, but I would think most coaches in our league would say, yeah, Wynne is that team that’s always been at the top of our conference.”
The Bearcats (2-1) open conference play Friday night when they visit Wynne (2-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wynne’s 42-17 victory last year at Brookland was the start of a perfect run through the league for Van Paschal’s Yellowjackets, who reached the 5A state semifinals before losing to Pulaski Academy. Marion nipped Wynne 24-21 on a last-play field goal in this year’s opener, but the Yellowjackets bounced back to whip West Memphis 35-13 and Morrilton 34-14 in their last two games.
The Yellowjackets are ranked fourth in Class 5A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
“They’re the typical Wynne you see on film. You look at them on tape and they’ve got dudes all over the place,” Munoz said. “They’ve got athletes who can run, they’ve got D-linemen who are big and athletic, O-linemen who can run. They’ve got big guys, but their big guys are very athletic. They’re not slow at all.
“They’re definitely going to be the most athletic team we’ve seen. Rivercrest was that team this past week, but we’re seeing a more athletic team against Wynne. We just have to come out on our A game, eliminate the small mistakes and be ready to go.”
Wynne, which operates out of the flexbone, is averaging 315 rushing yards per game. Sophomore fullback Cobey Davis has 307 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Carl Washington, one of three all-state returnees, has 267 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback John Watson has scored twice while running for 153 yards.
“They have guys who can get on the edge and run,” Munoz said. “They don’t have that big quarterback like they did last year that they can depend on to be that workhorse runner between the tackles, but he can run the option and he’s very athletic as well. They just have a cast of guys that they can hand the ball to who get on the edge and take off.”
Linebacker Timmy Watson leads Wynne’s defense with 26 tackles, including five for loss and two quarterback sacks. TreVon Holmes, an all-state choice last year at linebacker, has 22 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Brookland fell 31-26 to Rivercrest last Friday in its home opener.
The Bearcats committed three turnovers, including two interceptions that set up touchdowns for the Colts. Sophomore quarterback Barrett Cunningham threw for 171 yards, with 67 coming on a short toss in the backfield that Ayden Stinnett took 67 yards to the end zone.
Brookland finished with just 89 rushing yards on 24 carries. Running backs Kaden Matthews and Joseph Wright have 185 and 135 yards rushing on the season, respectively. Cunningham has passed for 319 yards in two-plus games.
“I think this game will open some people’s eyes because we opened up the playbook a little more, and we completed some of those passes,” Munoz said.
“Going into the season, I knew our passing attack was going to be something to hang our hat on, but we all understand, as our team understands, that we have to get our run game going. If we can’t get our run game going, it doesn’t really open up the passing game.”