BROOKLAND — From what Brookland coach Mark Hindsley can tell, Wynne begins conference play as the favorite in the 5A-East.
The Yellowjackets are also the first opponent on the Bearcats’ conference schedule, as they have been since Brookland moved up to Class 5A football two years ago. The teams meet Friday night at Brookland’s Jordan’s Stadium.
Hindsley, who is in his first season at Brookland, said he described the Wynne game as a measuring stick to his players.
“It can’t get any harder for us. That’s who we have to start with. I challenged the kids (Monday), said that’s what you want to see,” Hindsley said. “We talked about measuring; we talked about seeing what we’ve got and that’s going to show us. I think having them first is tough, but I think it’s a challenge you’ve got to accept.”
Brookland (1-2) played three Class 4A teams in non-conference play. The Bearcats opened with a 6-0 shutout of Westside before falling 28-17 to Gosnell and 47-28 to Pocahontas.
Wynne (2-1) is coming off a 21-7 loss at Magnolia, which reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season. The Yellowjackets took down teams from larger classifications in their first two games, dispatching Class 6A Marion 21-10 and Class 7A Fort Smith Southside 72-44.
Hindsley sees similarities between the current Yellowjackets and those he saw early in his coaching career at Newport.
“Whenever you’re talking about Wynne, and I know when we used to play them when I was at Newport early on, they always had big, solid kids on the O-line who would just push you all around, then they had the skill to boot,” Hindsley said. “That was the days when they still ran the Diamond-T and now, when I look at them, I kind of see that same deal because the flexbone is still a diamond look back there. I still see the same Wynne that I remember. I see speed all over the field and linemen.”
Wynne’s offense features junior fullback Cobey Davis, who has 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns through three games. After running for 92 yards against Marion, Davis rumbled through Southside’s defense for 225 yards and put up 105 against Magnolia.
While Magnolia managed to limit Wynne to 116 rushing yards as a team last week, the Yellowjackets had 249 against Marion and 457 against Southside. Alonzo Holmes added 143 yards against Southside.
Wynne quarterback John Watson ran for a touchdown against Marion and accounted for four scores (two passing, two rushing) in the victory over Southside.
With an open date before conference play, Brookland used some of the time to focus on areas that needed attention as well as the Yellowjackets. The Bearcats gave up 274 rushing yards against Pocahontas, with Redskins quarterback Connor Baker rushing for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
“We need to be a better tackling team, an open-field tackling team, so we harped on that last week,” Hindsley said. “We talked about offensive consistency. We need to do something where we get some kind of consistency in our offense and our coverage. We talked about getting our eyes better, position ourselves better for coverage. Those three things have really been kind of what we’ve been weak at in our first three games, offensive consistency, open-field tackling and our secondary.”
Running back Joseph Wright has been Brookland’s biggest offensive threat with 264 yards and four touchdowns through three games. Wright ran for 117 yards against Gosnell and followed with 93 yards against Pocahontas.
Hindsley said the Bearcats are probably going to use a power-based scheme more after having some success with it in their last game.
“I think we’re going to be a team that gets behind our line and makes the ball move with heavy packages and downhill runs. I think that’s going to be our thing,” Hindsley said. “I think the only option we’re going to have for the pass is when we’re in a two-minute style and when we have to. We’ve got it, we can spread out if we have to, but I think heavy runs are probably where our strength is right now.”