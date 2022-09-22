BROOKLAND — From what Brookland coach Mark Hindsley can tell, Wynne begins conference play as the favorite in the 5A-East.

The Yellowjackets are also the first opponent on the Bearcats’ conference schedule, as they have been since Brookland moved up to Class 5A football two years ago. The teams meet Friday night at Brookland’s Jordan’s Stadium.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com