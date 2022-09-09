BROOKLAND — Brookland scored 10 points in the first six-plus minutes of last Friday’s game against Gosnell, but only managed seven the remainder of the night as the visiting Pirates rallied for a 28-17 victory. Fatigue was part of the Bearcats’ problem as the game progressed, first-year head coach Mark Hindsley said.

“You say you have a lack of depth sometimes if you have 40 or 50 kids,” Hindsley said. “We have a lot of kids who are playing both ways and that’s something we talked about over the weekend, whether it’s slowing the game down from an offensive standpoint or getting more kids involved. I think that was part of the reason we wore down.”

