BROOKLAND — Brookland scored 10 points in the first six-plus minutes of last Friday’s game against Gosnell, but only managed seven the remainder of the night as the visiting Pirates rallied for a 28-17 victory. Fatigue was part of the Bearcats’ problem as the game progressed, first-year head coach Mark Hindsley said.
“You say you have a lack of depth sometimes if you have 40 or 50 kids,” Hindsley said. “We have a lot of kids who are playing both ways and that’s something we talked about over the weekend, whether it’s slowing the game down from an offensive standpoint or getting more kids involved. I think that was part of the reason we wore down.”
Brookland (1-1) will look for solutions this evening as the Bearcats play their first road game of the season, visiting former 4A-3 conference foe Pocahontas (1-1).
The Bearcats led 10-0 before Gosnell rallied behind tight end Taderian Partee, who caught three touchdown passes. Floyd Williams scored the Pirates’ game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Gosnell brought what we thought they were going to bring. They have speed all over the field and we knew we were going to have to do a great job of capping the perimeter on their runs and capping the tops when they tried to take some shots,” Hindsley said. “We knew what they were going to bring. I thought our kids did everything possible. I thought we probably left some points out there that we should have scored, but I thought our kids played hard and we tried our best.”
Senior running back Joseph Wright led the Bearcats with 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, giving him 171 yards and two touchdowns for the season. Hindsley said senior tackle Conner McClain played well on the other side of the ball for Brookland, running down plays from the back side of the defense.
Pocahontas is coming off a 26-21 loss to Nettleton, a game in which the Redskins lost four fumbles in the first half.
Senior quarterback Connor Baker ran for 230 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, lifting his season statistics to 334 yards and three touchdowns. Baker also had 10 tackles to lead Pocahontas’ defense.
Hindsley said the Bearcats have to be aware of Baker on both sides of the ball.
“That kid’s unbelievable. You just don’t see this much anymore,” Hindsley said. “He’ll run quarterback and then he’ll play outside linebacker, and you’re going, ‘How is this kid that durable?’ But he is, and he’s really good on both sides of the football.”
Junior running back Reagan Womack gives Pocahontas another backfield threat with 167 yards rushing and four touchdowns in two games.
Hindsley said tonight’s game will be a good measuring stick as the Bearcats prepare for 5A-East play.
“When you start talking about the teams that we’re going to see after our bye week next week, we’re going to see Wynne and Nettleton right off the bat, and we know what Nettleton and Pocahontas did last week,” Hindsley said. “I always talk about it being a good measuring stick, the first three games, or a measuring stick of who you are and what you are. I think Pocahontas is a good cap to our non-conference to see who we are and what we are.”