Bearcats pull away to win state tourney opener

Brookland’s Masen Woodall shoots over Watson Chapel’s Jai’kori Phillips (4) during the first half of Wednesday’s Class 4A boys’ state tournament game at Blytheville. Woodall scored 18 points as the Bearcats prevailed 60-40.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BLYTHEVILLE — Brookland turned a close game into a rout during the third quarter Wednesday night.

The Bearcats outscored Watson Chapel 20-7 in the third quarter, building a 20-point lead, and breezed through the fourth quarter of a 60-40 victory in the first round of the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com