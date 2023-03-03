Bearcats pull away to win state tourney opener

BLYTHEVILLE — Brookland turned a close game into a rout during the third quarter Wednesday night.
The Bearcats outscored Watson Chapel 20-7 in the third quarter, building a 20-point lead, and breezed through the fourth quarter of a 60-40 victory in the first round of the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament.
Brookland allowed only 17 points in the second half, clamping down after what coach Bobby Gross considered a subpar first half defensively.
“All I talked about was defense at halftime. I thought we were just playing casual defensively and on the boards,” Gross said. “We were moving slow and not reacting, not being connected. I told them, ‘If you’ll defend and rebound, we’ll win. It will be over.’”
Brookland (26-7) advances to play North Region runner-up Dardanelle at 8:30 tonight in the quarterfinals. The Sand Lizards (29-5) had a first-round bye.
Watson Chapel, which had won 17 in a row before losing to Magnolia in the South Region final last weekend, kept Wednesday’s game close much of the first half. The Bearcats led 30-23 after closing the first half on a 9-1 run that included 3-pointers from Matt Harrell and Tyler Parham along with three points from Masen Woodall.
Parham and Woodall hit back-to-back 3s to start Brookland’s third-quarter surge. Woodall added five more points in the period, including a three-point play; Parham drilled another 3; and Cole Kirby sank three jumpers as the Bearcats’ lead ballooned to 50-30 at the end of the period.
Woodall dunked off a rebound to start the fourth quarter, scoring the last of his game-high 18 points.
“When he wants to be dominant and impose his will, he’s 6-6 and 235, 240 pounds, and he’s got good touch,” Gross said. “He’s actually one of our better 3-point shooters. He doesn’t shoot a lot, but he knocked one down, got a good roll.
“What’s good about our team is you take one away, there’s two or three others. I thought it was a great team win. … Part of it is I have to let them play and not control them as much. In the first round of the state tournament, sometimes you want to control them a little more instead of how we play, but we still scored 60 points.”
Parham sank five 3s while adding 16 points, followed by Kirby with 12. The Bearcats sank 10 3s as a team.
Joseph Dockett scored 16 points to lead Watson Chapel (26-9). The Wildcats were only 9-of-18 at the free throw line, including 3-of-8 while the Bearcats were pulling away in the third quarter.
Half of Watson Chapel’s points came in the game’s first 10 minutes as the Wildcats countered Brookland’s 3-point shooting by driving into the paint. The teams were tied at 13 to end the first quarter and Watson Chapel led four times in the second quarter, the last at 22-21.
Harrell’s 3 gave Brookland the lead for good, 24-22, with 3:52 left in the first half. Parham followed with another 3, making the score 27-23. Woodall scored inside and hit one of two free throws in the final minute, capping Brookland’s 6-0 surge to end the half.
The Wildcats scored just 18 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.
“I thought our defense in about the first quarter and a half was subpar. That’s a good word for it,” Gross said. “We knew they were really good off the dribble. If you let them get in the lane, they can do some things. They had won 16, 17 in a row and 26 games, so we knew they had some guys. It was just all about clogging the lane and making them shoot contested shots.”