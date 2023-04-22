BROOKLAND — Gabe Guimond scored two goals Thursday to lead Brookland to a 3-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Carter Summers added a goal as the Bearcats (13-2-1, 8-1-1 conference) moved into a first-place tie with Pulaski Robinson with 25 points in league play.
Brookland visits Heber Springs on Monday, then hosts Robinson on Friday, April 28.
Brookland 9, Wynne 0
BROOKLAND – Mack Allen scored four goals Thursday as Brookland cruised past Wynne 9-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Abbi Brookreson added a hat trick, scoring three goals for the Lady Bearcats (12-2-1, 8-2 conference). Katie Blumreich and Grace Gary scored one goal each.
Nichole Craig had two assists on corner kicks. Brookreson and Allen added one assist each, while Lisa Craig and Laura Stephens were in goal for the shutout.
Valley View 4, Poplar Bluff 1
JONESBORO – Jaden Crews scored two goals Thursday while Elizabeth Becklund had a goal and two assists during Valley View’s 4-1 victory over Poplar Bluff, Mo., in high school girls’ soccer.
Mallory Welch also scored a goal. Micah McMillan and Morghan Weaver added one assist each for Valley View (10-3-2, 7-0-2 conference).
GCT 2, Paragould 2
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech and Paragould battled to a 2-2 draw in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Thursday.
GCT led 1-0 at the half off a goal by Luke Couch. Paragould tied it up 1-1 with just under 12 minutes left in the game when Samuel Bourdanove scored.
A successful penalty kick by Bourdanove set up by a foul in the box gave Paragould a 2-1 lead with 4:28 remaining.
Tech had a chance to answer after Reed Dickinson was fouled in the box at the other end of the field, but Paragould keeper Reggie Taddessee made a save to preserve the lead.
GCT’s JT Posey scored his first goal for the varsity Eagles with 3:04 left to tie the game.
GCT 6, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Bailey Reddick scored four goals to lead Greene County Tech while Mackenzie Souers and Kinlee Ring each added one Thursday during the Lady Eagles’ 6-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
The Lady Eagles were up 3-0 at the half and found the net three more times in the second half.