Area soccer roundup

Greene County Tech’s Luke Couch (left) and Paragould’s Aiden Brock battle for position during Thursday’s 5A-East matchup that ended in a 2-2 tie.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Gabe Guimond scored two goals Thursday to lead Brookland to a 3-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.

Carter Summers added a goal as the Bearcats (13-2-1, 8-1-1 conference) moved into a first-place tie with Pulaski Robinson with 25 points in league play.