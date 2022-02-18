Bearcats roll past Blazers in 4A-3 semifinals

BROOKLAND — Brookland got the best of Valley View in the game that mattered most.
The Bearcats avenged two regular-season losses to the Blazers with Thursday’s 52-32 rout in the 4A-3 district tournament boys’ semifinals. Brookland led by as many as 26 points in earning a berth in tonight’s championship game at Bearcat Arena.
Brookland coach Bobby Gross said his team has gone through a frustrating season because the Bearcats have plenty of potential, but also a good deal of inexperience.
“I think they thought it was going to be a lot easier than it is and to be honest, we’ve really had some good practices the past three weeks,” Gross said. “I saw it coming, but in games it was really inconsistent. I just kept telling them, ‘Keep fighting every day in practice and it’s going to come, it’s going to click.’
“The intensity on the defensive end that I’ve seen in the past three or four games, it’s been at a different level and that always sparks our offense. That was Brookland basketball tonight.”
The third-seeded Bearcats (15-10) take on top-seeded Blytheville (24-3) in the final tonight at 7:30. The Chickasaws extended their winning streak to 18 games Thursday with an 84-58 victory over Pocahontas.
Thursday’s girls’ semifinals yielded an upset as fourth-seeded Trumann defeated No. 1 seed Southside 41-27, snapping the Lady Southerners’ 24-game winning streak. The Lady Wildcats will play No. 2 seed Highland, a 41-34 semifinal winner over Valley View, in the finals today at 6 p.m.
Second-seeded Valley View (11-11) scored the first five points of its game against Brookland, then didn’t score for the remainder of the first quarter as the Bearcats took an 11-5 lead. Tyler Parham drilled two 3-pointers to end the first-quarter scoring and give Brookland the lead for good.
“Tyler has struggled this year with his shot a lot. He’s played everywhere else really good,” Gross said. “He’s been big on the boards, he’s played really good defense, been solid on the floor, but really inconsistent with his shot. I know he’s been frustrated and we keep telling him to keep shooting, if it’s a good shot keep shooting. It was great to see him knock those two down.”
The Bearcats outscored the Blazers 16-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-9 halftime lead. Brookland closed the half on a 7-0 surge, capped by Matt Harrell’s 3 in the final minute.
Masen Woodall scored twice as Brookland opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, giving the Bearcats their largest lead at 35-9. The score was 37-14 at the end of the period.
Valley View coach Jason Manchester said his team was outplayed and outworked in every aspect.
“We knew what we were coming into and just didn’t respond the way we needed to. Hats off to Brookland and Coach Gross,” Manchester said. “They played a lot more physical than us and beat us to every loose ball and every rebound. We struggled offensively, and they had a lot to do with that.”
Woodall dunked twice in the fourth quarter and scored nine points in the final period to finish with 18. David York, who missed the second regular-season game against the Blazers, added 13 points and Parham finished with eight.
Connor Tinsley scored 10 points for Valley View, which will be the district’s No. 3 seed in next week’s East Region tournament at Highland.
Blytheville 84, Pocahontas 58
The Chickasaws, who are ranked third in Class 4A, opened an 18-point halftime lead on their way to the championship game. Rashaud Marshall scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter, as Blytheville took a 38-20 lead at intermission.
Jeremiah Wells and Tyree Thurman added 13 points each for Blytheville, followed by Shamar Marshall with 11 and Camron Jones with 10. Harrison Carter scored 15 points for fourth-seeded Pocahontas, with Ely Baltz and Bryce Mason adding 12 each.
Trumann 41, Southside 27Rylee Bailey scored 12 points and Kaydence Jones 10 for the Lady Wildcats, who earned their third consecutive victory and ninth in 11 games with an upset of Southside (25-2), the second-ranked team in Class 4A.
Sonia Barnes produced all six of her points in the second quarter as Trumann (12-12) outscored Southside 15-4 to build a 22-11 halftime lead. Bailey hit two 3s in the third quarter, which ended with Trumann leading 28-20.
Bailey and Dajanique Jones sank 3s in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Southerners 13-7 to close the game.
Highland 41, Valley View 34
A quick start helped the second-seeded Lady Rebels take control of their semifinal game.
Emma Hyslip scored eight points in the first quarter, hitting two 3s as Highland took an 11-2 lead. The Lady Rebels led 20-14 at halftime and 30-22 after three quarters.
Hyslip finished with 19 points and Harlee Deloach added 11 for the Lady Rebels (16-6). Morghan Weaver scored 12 points and Anna Winkfield 10 for third-seeded Valley View (19-7).