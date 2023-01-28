Bearcats start fast in rout of Warriors

Brookland's Matt Harrell (right) drives to the basket as Westside's Weston Honeycutt defends during Friday's game at Warrior Gym.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Slow starts were becoming enough of a concern for Brookland coach Bobby Gross that he made changes in his team's practice routine.

The Bearcats responded to Gross' satisfaction in their last two games, the most being Friday night's 67-40 victory at Westside.

