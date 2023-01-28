Bearcats start fast in rout of Warriors

JONESBORO — Slow starts were becoming enough of a concern for Brookland coach Bobby Gross that he made changes in his team's practice routine.
The Bearcats responded to Gross' satisfaction in their last two games, the most being Friday night's 67-40 victory at Westside.
Brookland took command against their conference and county rival with a 17-0 run in the first quarter. The Bearcats' lead reached 22 points at halftime and continued to grow until reaching 34 points early in the fourth quarter.
"There was about a four-game stretch where we would come out and were just awful the first three or four minutes," Gross said. "We really changed practice up a little bit, trying to get a little more intense early. We want to bring pressure to them, bring physicality to them first and the last two games, we really started off well."
Playing in front of a packed house at Warrior Gym, the Bearcats (18-5, 10-2 4A-3) drilled four of their 10 3-pointers in the first quarter while leading by as many as 17 in the period.
Westside (7-13, 3-10 4A-3) scored the last five points of the first quarter and the first five of the second, pulling within 22-15. The Warriors were outscored 17-2 the rest of the half as the Bearcats took a 39-17 halftime lead.
"With their size and the way they shoot the ball, it's just hard for us to get something going. I felt in spurts we did better from the first two times we played them," Westside coach Mark Whitmire said. "I feel like we played a little better. We played a little stronger than what we did then. They're a very good basketball team and they have a lot of weapons, not just a couple."
Brookland won the teams' first two meetings, a regular-season game on its home floor and another contest in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational, by 35 points each.
Gross didn't want his players thinking about those games Friday night.
"Brookland-Westside, it doesn't matter who's good, who's not, who's up, who's down. It's going to be an intense, passionate, physical game," Gross said. "Having won the two past ones by big margins, you always hope your team is ready to play that third one and then coming here, it's always tough to play here. Not many people play well here against them and that's a testament to their program."
Friday's victory strengthened Brookland's hold on second place in the 4A-3 standings behind Blytheville. The top two teams in the regular-season race will receive byes into the district tournament semifinals, also guaranteeing them a place in the East Region tournament.
Cole Kirby hit four 3s, including three in the first half, to lead the Bearcats with 16 points. Matt Harrell scored 15 points, 10 in the first half.
Briar Allred scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. Masen Woodall added nine points and Tashun Wells scored eight off the bench.
"Our balance is our strength. It's not just one guy or two," Gross said. "We've got five guys and we've got a few guys coming off the bench that make us who we are."
Weston Honeycutt scored 14 points and Eli Whitmire 11 to lead Westside.
Whitmire said his team gave him as much as it could Friday night.
"I've seen a trend over the last three or four games where we've kind of started playing a lot harder and believing in each other a little more," Whitmire said. "I'm proud to see us making steps in the right direction."
Brookland also won the junior high game 47-37.