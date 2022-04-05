BROOKLAND — Brookland swept Highland in a 4A-3 baseball doubleheader Monday, taking the first game 9-0 and the second 15-5.
Jack Henry Pettit pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener. Pettit (4-2) struck out 16 batters and allowed three walks in a complete-game effort.
Dax Webb doubled and drove in three runs in the first game. Gavin Jordan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Griffin Duvall was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Cade Collins and Mason Pankey had an RBI each; and Jake Reece and Weston Speir belted one double apiece.
Pankey was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the second game. Webb was 3-for-4 with two RBIs; Reece was 2-for-5; Duvall, Pettit and Speir drove in two runs each; and Jordan also had an RBI for the Bearcats (11-4, 7-1 conference).
Reece (3-0) pitched three innings for the victory, allowing four runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts. David Rubottom picked up a three-inning save, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four.
Rector 4, Riverside 3
RECTOR — Daniel Romero drove in the go-ahead run and also earned the pitching victory as Rector edged Riverside 4-3 in 2A-3 high school baseball Monday.
Romero delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the sixth in his lone plate appearance. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory, holding Riverside hitless while striking out three.
Rector starting pitcher Cooper Rabjohn pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs and three hits while striking out nine batters.
Drew Henderson, Jerron Bucy and Evan Holmes also picked up hits for Rector (11-2, 6-1 conference).
Easton Hatch pitched five innings for Riverside, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking four. Hatch was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
BIC 8, Bay 1
BAY — For the second time in four days the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs defeated Bay, picking up an 8-1 victory in 2A-3 conference baseball Monday.
BIC (7-2, 6-0 conference) scored eight runs on seven hits, also taking advantage of five Bay errors.
Brayden Carmichael did the majority of the damage for BIC, finishing 4-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Ayden Qualls went 2-for-3 and Alex Rangel pitched six shutout innings for the victory, giving up three hits and four walks while striking out nine
The Yellowjackets were led at the plate by Duck Fletcher, who was 2-for-4 with a double. Will Cossey banged out a hit and scored the lone run for Bay (4-5, 2-3 conference).