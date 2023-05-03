Bearcats tune up with 14-4 victory

Brookland’s Weston Speir jumps during a celebration with teammates after his second home run during the Bearcats’ 14-4 victory over Riverside on Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Brookland’s lineup looks ready for the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament.

The Bearcats rolled up 15 hits, including 12 for extra bases, as they defeated Riverside 14-4 in a meeting of district champions Monday afternoon.