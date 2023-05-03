Bearcats tune up with 14-4 victory

BROOKLAND — Brookland’s lineup looks ready for the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament.
The Bearcats rolled up 15 hits, including 12 for extra bases, as they defeated Riverside 14-4 in a meeting of district champions Monday afternoon.
Weston Speir was 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Brookland (17-11). Cade Collins also belted a home run while driving in four runs.
“The way we swung it today is the way we’ve been capable of swinging it all year, just today we hit it where they weren’t,” Brookland interim coach Bobby Joe Watson said after the game. “A lot of this year we’ve hit it where they were. When we’re clicking as an offense, I think we’re tough to deal with. This is a good way for us to go into the regionals, swinging it like this.”
Griffin Duvall, Jake Reece, Dax Webb and Cooper Bode all had two extra-base hits apiece for the Bearcats. Duvall was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs; Reece was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored; Webb was 2-for-3 with two triples, one RBI and three runs scored; and Bode was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
Kolin Parker hit a triple and drove in a run for Brookland, the 4A-3 district tournament champion. The Bearcats will play Clinton, the fourth-place team from 4A-5, on Thursday at 3 o’clock at Pulaski Robinson.
David Rubottom earned the victory as one of four Brookland pitchers to take the mound. Rubottom worked two innings, striking out three while yielding one run on one hit. Conner McClain also pitched two innings, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out two and walking two. Bearcat pitchers combined to limit the Rebels to three hits.
Riverside (19-6) also approached Monday’s game as a chance to get ready for regional tournament play. The Rebels won two close games over the weekend to claim the 2A-3 district tournament championship, defeating Bay 4-2 in the semifinals and Rector 4-3 in the championship game.
“We’re just trying to get some people some work on the mound, trying to mix everybody up, get everybody in who didn’t get to throw over the weekend mainly,” Riverside coach Ben Hogard said.
The Rebels will host the Class 2A North Region tournament. Riverside opens the tournament against Des Arc at noon Thursday.