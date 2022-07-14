Bearcats' work ethic impresses new coach

JONESBORO — Mark Hindsley took over a football team that was ready to work when he was hired as Brookland High School’s head coach in May.
Hindsley said the Bearcats had almost 100 percent participation during their June workouts. With the team resuming conditioning and football drills this week after the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, the new head coach has continued to be impressed with his team’s attitude and willingness to work.
“Usually I’m a guy who coaches up attitude and effort, being there and being on time. That’s something they’ve just taken in stride,” Hindsley said Thursday morning after a team pad camp at Westside. “They’ve shown up with great attitude and great effort, they’ve been there and they’ve worked hard. I’ve said this over and over and over, the potential is there. I’m ready to see their willingness to work and get better and be coachable, and I’ve seen that here.”
The Bearcats joined Westside, Harrisburg and Cross County for Thursday’s session at Warrior Stadium. Camps are also scheduled for the next two Thursdays, weather permitting, at Westside.
Brookland, which played its first season of varsity football in 2012, is preparing for its third year of Class 5A conference competition. Hindsley became the team’s fourth all-time head coach in May when he was hired to replace Eric Munoz, who resigned after two seasons to take over as head coach at Class 7A Rogers Heritage.
“The hardest thing has just been learning them and them learning me. I think that’s for anybody who takes over a program,” Hindsley said. “I think those summer workouts really helped. I learned who was willing to come up there and put in the work, who showed leadership skills, who did all those things. This team camp has shown us the football side of things.”
In seven seasons as Newport’s head coach, Hindsley led the Greyhounds to a 54-28 record, including a Class 3A state semifinal berth in 2016. Newport reached the 3A quarterfinals last season.
Brookland was 5-5 last season, equaling the best record in its short football history. The Bearcats posted a 3-4 record against 5A-East opponents to tie for fourth place.
While Brookland participated in the Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament at Hoxie, Hindsley said Thursday’s camp was the Bearcats’ first of the summer. He hopes his team can use the camps to determine what they do well offensively.
“I walked in and I said, ‘There’s no ego here. We’re not this, we’re not that.’ Really what we’re trying to do is find an identity. We’re trying to find what we are, and maybe what we are is not what we think we are,” Hindsley said. “That’s what I hope team camp is going to show us. Maybe we’re an under center team, maybe we’re a ‘Gun team, maybe we’re a Pistol team. Maybe we’re run first and pass second, maybe we’re pass first and run second. We’re just trying to find what our identity is and build on that.”
The Bearcats have the same objective on defense.
“We’re trying to say, ‘Hey, this is what we usually do, but this is what we want to do based on our personnel,’” Hindsley said. “We’re just trying to find that right mix.”
Brookland dressed out 40 players Thursday. Hindsley expects the roster to be in the 50s when practice officially starts Aug. 1.
Thursday’s camp gave each of the four teams an opportunity to see their first opponent of the season. Westside visits Brookland to open the season Aug. 26, while Harrisburg travels to Cross County on the same date.
“This was scheduled before I even got here, but I like it. I like the idea of it,” Hindsley said. “You can’t get enough of it. Not that you’re game planning when you’re going against people, but it’s just fun to get work in.”