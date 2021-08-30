JONESBORO — Fourth-year Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown admits his team’s defensive staff has “probably worked a little bit of overtime” while studying video in preparation for this week’s season opener at Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves open a new era Saturday night under new head coach Butch Jones. Knowing ASU has the same offensive coordinator in Keith Heckendorf, but also Jones’ background on offense in different programs, Brown said the Bears have watched different teams on tape in getting ready for the Red Wolves.
“They have their offensive coordinator back, but Coach Jones is an offensive guy,” Brown said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. “We’re having to watch old Tennessee tape, old Alabama tape along with Arkansas State from last year because their offensive coordinator is back from last year. We’re trying to figure out what the mesh is going to be. There’s a lot of unknowns.”
The Bears have been in similar situations in each of the last two seasons.
UCA opened the 2019 season with a 35-28 victory at Western Kentucky, another FBS program that had a new head coach. The Bears were facing a team led by an interim coach last year when they downed Austin Peay 24-17 in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Ala.
“This isn’t unfamiliar territory. There are teams all across the country that are having to deal with this as well as us,” Brown said. “It is tough because you know what kind of coach that Coach Jones is, his track record and his success. Wherever he’s been, he’s been fairly successful.”
Brown expects the Red Wolves to show similarities to Pittsburgh defensively since new ASU defensive coordinator Rob Harley was the Panthers’ linebackers coach the last six seasons.
Offense, Brown said, is the wild card.
“I think that’s part of the chess match, understanding what they’re going to try to do on offense, defense and special teams because it is a new staff and a lot of new faces on their two-deep as well,” Brown said. “We were familiar with them from last year, getting to go over there and play them in the fall of ’20, so we’re relatively familiar with a lot of the faces we’re playing against, but again, if you look up and down the roster, there’s a lot of new faces not only with freshmen and newcomers, but transfers as well.
“That’s what makes coaching fun, just figuring out the ins and outs of a new season and what a team is going to bring to the table.”
UCA finished 5-4 while playing a fall schedule in 2020, a mark that included a 50-27 loss at ASU. The Bears were ranked 14th in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 earlier this month.
Jones, who will hold his pregame press conference today, describes season openers as “the game of the unknowns.”
“First of all you start schematically. You can think you have a great gauge on your opponent, but you really don’t,” Jones said after practice last week. “All the different things that they’ve studied, researched football over the last year. Obviously they have a new defensive coordinator, so that will be a little bit different.
“From a schematic standpoint and the ability to make adjustments, not only at halftime but with in-game adjustments in really all three phases, how is your team going to react, especially if things don’t go the way you want them to go? What type of leadership or maturity do you have? What style of play, what’s your conditioning level? I think anything that comes with coaching, from A to Z, can occur in the first game.”