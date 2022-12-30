PINE BLUFF — Beaumont (Texas) United edged Jonesboro 41-38 late Wednesday night in a battle of defending state basketball champions at the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
Jonesboro (11-2) played Powder Springs, Ga., McEachern in the King bracket third-place game Thursday night. Beaumont United (16-1) and Pine Bluff played in the championship game.
The Hurricane controlled the first half against the Timberwolves, leading 15-7 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. Beaumont United cut Jonesboro’s lead to five points, 39-34, at the end of the third quarter.
Deion Buford-Wesson and Phillip Tillman scored 11 points each to lead Jonesboro. Kayde Dotson and Trealyn Porchia scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Beaumont United. Jonesboro held Beaumont United guard Wesley Yates, a Washington commitment, to five points.
Brogdon Invitational
HIGHLAND – Nettleton held off Osceola for a 56-51 victory Thursday in the fifth-place game of the Outlaw Division at the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.
Taylor Smith scored 12 points and Curtez Smith 10 in the first half as the Raiders (11-4) built a 32-17 halftime lead. Taylor Smith finished with 18 points and Curtez Smith 16 to pace Nettleton.
Manila routed Guy-Perkins 62-28 in the Maverick Division fifth-place game Thursday. The Lions (12-3) led 42-19 at halftime behind 17 points from Brayden Nunnally. Nunnally finished with 25 points and Jaron Burrow added 20.
Bentonville West and Conway played for the championship of the Outlaw Division on Thursday night. West outscored Cabot 22-10 in the fourth quarter Wednesday for a 58-53 semifinal victory. Tucker Anderson scored 19 points to lead West, while Braydon Hall scored 15 for Cabot.
Conway defeated Memphis Power Center Academy 51-46 in the other semifinal, led by Colen Thompson’s 22 points.
The Maverick Division championship game matched Memphis Middle College and The New School.
Middle College defeated Highland 72-50 in the semifinals Wednesday, led by Cruz Arnold’s 19 points. Dylan Munroe scored 22 points to lead Highland.
The New School downed Izard County 53-38 as Will Sturner scored 16 points. Tyler Hill led ICC with 38 points.
Cedar Ridge defeated Melbourne 58-52 in a Maverick Division consolation game Wednesday, led by Hunter McKinney’s 32 points. Jaxon Sanders scored 19 points for Melbourne.
Blytheville 89, Hillcrest 48
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Rashaud Marshall and KeSean Washington both recorded double-doubles Wednesday as Blytheville routed Memphis Hillcrest 89-48 in the first round of the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
Marshall scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Chickasaws (14-0). He also blocked four shots.
Washington scored 15 points and passed for 10 assists. T.J. Jackson added 13 points and Jeremiah Wells 11 for Blytheville, which shot 51.6 percent from the field and had a 45-22 rebounding advantage.
Blytheville opened a 32-10 lead in the first quarter. The Chickasaws were up 53-27 at halftime and 78-40 after the third quarter.
Jordan Allen scored 25 points for Hillcrest.
The victory sent Blytheville into Thursday night’s semifinals against Springdale (11-2), which defeated Germantown, Tenn., 78-64 in the first round.
Valley View 55, Alma 37
SHERIDAN – Morghan Weaver scored 13 points Wednesday as Valley View cruised past Alma 55-37 in the girls’ bracket of the Sheridan Invitational.
Jaden Crews added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blazers.
Anna Winkfield and Maddie Krumbach added 10 and eight points, respectively.
The Lady Blazers advanced to play Morrilton in the semifinals Thursday night.
Sloan-Hendrix 62, Heber Springs 47
BERRYVILLE – Five Sloan-Hendrix players scored in double figures Wednesday as the Greyhounds defeated Heber Springs 62-47 in the senior boys’ division of the Berryville Holiday Hoops tournament.
The Greyhounds (18-2) advanced to play Fountain Lake in the semifinals Thursday.
Braden Cox scored 13 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix. Harper Rorex and Cade Grisham added 11 points each, while Luke Murphy and Karson Roark finished with 10 apiece.
Sloan-Hendrix outscored Heber Springs 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 34-24 halftime lead. The Greyhounds led by 11, 48-37, at the end of the third quarter.
Pocahontas, which lost 67-60 to Arkadelphia in the first round, played Berryville in a boys’ consolation game Thursday. The Pocahontas girls lost 45-40 to Crane, Mo., on Wednesday, putting the Lady Redskins in a consolation game with Fordyce on Thursday.