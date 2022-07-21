JONESBORO — Valley View coach Briar Becton has been named the High School Track and Field Coach of the Year for girls in the state of Arkansas by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The state-by-state winners of its eighth annual awards were presented by the United States Marine Corps on Wednesday.
One boys coach and one girls coach from each state – as well as the District of Columbia – were selected based on their teams’ performances throughout the 2022 outdoor track and field season. Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships, and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years.
Each honoree will receive a trophy from the USTFCCCA recognizing their achievements. The winners from each state are in consideration for the association’s National High School Track and Field Coach of the Year award. One boys coach and one girls coach from among all the states will be selected by a panel of experts and will be announced next month as the national winners.