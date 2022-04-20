Begeal learning new position at A-State

JONESBORO — Wyatt Begeal’s role on Arkansas State’s football team changed between classes one day last week.
Recruited as a quarterback from Cibolo, Texas, Begeal spent last fall and the first nine practices this spring taking snaps at ASU. He said head coach Butch Jones and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf approached him about trying something new before the 10th practice.
“It’s kind of funny how it went down. I’m sitting in my dorm room in between classes and I get a call from Coach Jones,” Begeal told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “He called me and said, ‘Hey Wyatt, we’re going to get you some snaps at wideout today and see what you can do.’
“From there, we talked about what affects the team in a positive way. We talked about how no one individual is above the team and so if that move helps the team, that’s obviously what we’re going to do. That’s how it went down. It started with a simple phone call from both Coach Jones and Coach Heck.”
Begeal has had four practices, including one scrimmage, as a wide receiver with the Red Wolves.
Jones said Begeal “ignited the entire practice” when the Red Wolves put him on the field in a different role last week. He likes what he has seen from the 5-foot-11, 204-pound redshirt freshman at wide receiver and on special teams.
“He’s an instinctive football player. He did some things at receiver that being a former receiver coach, it caught my eye right away,” Jones said. “Now for him, it’s the ability to do it consistently. He’s as competitive a young man as we have in our program. He understands what it means to be here, what it means to work, and he also has the respect of his teammates because of his work ethic and his leadership.”
Begeal acknowledged the learning curve in changing positions, but his understanding of the offense from a quarterback’s perspective is helpful.
Teammates and assistant coach Derrick Lett, who works with wide receivers, are helping Begeal with the technical aspects of the new position.
“As far as technique goes, I’m playing slot receiver, and Reagan Ealy is the first one who comes to my mind. Every time we come to the sideline, he’s coaching me up,” Begeal said. “Coach Lett is coaching me up, everybody is coaching me up. I can’t appreciate those guys enough. I would not be anywhere near accelerated to where I’m at right now without those guys.”
Begeal finished the 2021 season as ASU’s No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, carrying the ball eight times in three games as the Red Wolves preserved his redshirt status. His statistics included a 23-yard run against Appalachian State.
ASU coaches allowed Begeal to go through full contact as a quarterback during some periods in the first scrimmage of the spring. He threw a touchdown pass and showed his running ability on a 20-yard touchdown run where he carried multiple defenders into the end zone.
“We have to find ways to get guys like him on the field, because he’s talented,” Heckendorf said. “He’s shown some things at quarterback where you put the ball in his hand and we got him out in space, and he made things happen. As an offensive staff, you look at it and we talk, we communicate, and it’s about getting the ball to your playmakers and getting it to them in space and allowing them to make plays.”
Jones said Begeal will help provide leadership at wide receiver along with senior Te’Vailance Hunt, ASU’s top returning receiver. The Red Wolves will still have a package for Begeal at quarterback, Jones said, but for now they want him to focus on the details of playing wide receiver.
Begeal said he’ll take any role Jones and Heckendorf decide is best.
“Quarterback is definitely still in the conversation. That would just go back to what Coach Jones and Coach Heck decide is for the betterment of the team,” Begeal said. “I trust those guys 110 percent. I’ll go to war with those guys any day of the week, so whatever they say and whatever we can do to directly impact the team in a positive way is what we’re going to do.”