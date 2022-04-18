Begeal plays new role as A-State holds second scrimmage

JONESBORO — Wyatt Begeal’s role in Arkansas State’s offense changed from the first scrimmage of spring football to the second.
Begeal, a redshirt freshman, moved to wide receiver last week after playing quarterback up through the initial scrimmage April 9. He was on the receiving end of passes from senior James Blackman and freshman Jaxon Dailey as the Red Wolves held their second scrimmage of the spring Saturday.
Head coach Butch Jones said Begeal, who also participated in some special teams work Saturday, has made a quick adjustment to wide receiver.
“He’s one of our better players on the football team, so how can we get him involved in the offense?” Jones said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “How can we get him involved by putting the ball in his hands, how can we get him involved in special teams? This week we kind of threw him in there at receiver and it’s like he’s been playing receiver his entire career.
“Now he has to learn some of the fine details of the position, but he has such great rapport and respect with his teammates and his work ethic, and he’s one of the individuals who spends an inordinate amount of time watching video, up here talking with the coaches. I’m excited that he’s growing into a role where he’s going to be on the field a lot for us.”
Begeal closed last season as the Red Wolves’ No. 2 quarterback, playing in three games as ASU maintained his redshirt status. He carried the football eight times, with a long gain of 23 yards, in limited game action.
Blackman said Begeal’s experience as a quarterback will help ASU’s receiver corps.
“You’ve got a guy who’s always on point. He’s been in the QB meetings before, so he knows how the quarterbacks want the routes run,” Blackman said. “He can help them with things of that nature and then you’ve got guys like Reagan Ealy who’s just out there balling, Jeff Foreman, Miller McCrumby. I feel like we’re doing a great job of finding ways to get those guys the ball, letting them show their talents, and you can see it out there when we’re doing it at a high level.”
Blackman threw touchdown passes to Foreman, Ealy and Omari Walker as the Red Wolves worked on different scenarios, overtime among them, on Saturday.
Dailey found Genuine Potts on a touchdown pass and had a couple of scores called back, one rushing and one passing, on penalties called by the Sun Belt Conference officiating crew.
“Having a full officiating crew, if there’s anything that is on the fringe, you want it called so you can be able to teach from it,” Jones said. “So much of it, when you talk about toughness, it’s physical and mental, but so much of toughness is emotional, emotional resolve and resiliency, and not being emotional. We talk about that all the time. There were some great teach points moving forward and some catastrophic penalties in overtime, where we score a touchdown and we get a holding penalty. You can’t have those.”
Jones was pleased with the back-and-forth competitiveness of the scrimmage. He created a two-point scenario at the end to determine which side would be the winner, and a pass by Blackman fell incomplete to end practice.
Both Jones and Blackman said the Red Wolves could have started better, offensively with the No. 1 unit in particular.
“I thought we started slow, especially on offense. We have to be a team that learns how to start fast. That was one of our goals in the spring, starting fast,” Jones said. “If you look at last year, we did not particularly start fast. I thought we started slow and were able to get into a rhythm, but you have to learn how start fast and get into a rhythm immediately.”
The first quarter was ASU’s lowest-scoring period last season as the Red Wolves were outscored by a combined 117-47. Opponents outscored ASU 135-79 in the second quarter.
Blackman said the Red Wolves started slowly at the skill positions Saturday, but he praised the offensive line for its efforts under assistant coach Andy Kwon, whose assignment changed from tight ends to the offensive line this year.
“To be honest that might be the most improved group on the team, especially with the way (center) Ethan Miner has been leading those guys, taking charge in that room,” Blackman said. “Coach Kwon has been doing an exceptional job getting those guys ready for what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish on the offensive side of the ball. I just feel like those guys are doing a great job.”
Freshman running back Mike Sharpe II scored on a couple of short runs and junior Marcel Murray broke loose on a carry of about 20 yards with the offense backed up inside its 5-yard line.
Sophomore safety Justin Parks felt both sides of the football competed well Saturday.
“Scrimmages are getting more competitive by the week. I feel like we were flying around on offense and defense as well. It’s good competing with the team,” Parks said. “It’s a lot more competitive. That’s my biggest thing, seeing from last year when I was hurt and I enrolled early. It’s way more competitive, way more physical on both sides of the ball.”
Ethan Hassler has moved from linebacker to an interior position on the defensive line, where Jones expects the sophomore from Collierville, Tenn., to remain.
Hassler played in nine games last season on defense and special teams.
“Ethan is one of those individuals who will do whatever it takes for the team and we’ve asked a lot of him since we’ve been here,” Jones said. “Hopefully this is a position he can grow into and feel more and more comfortable with the more and more repetitions he gains.”
Jones acknowledged ASU’s defensive line depth is limited. Senior lineman Terry Hampton, who is out this spring after suffering a season-ending knee injury in last year’s sixth game, recently announced his intention to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
“That’s obviously a position group where we’re going to have to look to add to our football team through recruiting,” Jones said. “We welcome a couple of new incoming freshmen and that will be big for us. They’re going to have a great opportunity to come in and play right away.”
Redshirt freshman Aidan Ellison made a 45-yard field goal into the wind at the end of practice. Ellison made a 41-yard field goal earlier in the scrimmage and missed from 47 yards. Sophomore Tristan Mattson made a 37-yard attempt.
The Red Wolves are scheduled to hold their 13th practice of the spring this afternoon. Saturday’s spring game is set to start at 2:15 p.m.