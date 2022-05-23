Benton rallies past GCT in 5A softball final

BENTON — Greene County Tech softball coach David Reynolds describes his team as a tough group, one that gives all it has every day.
The Lady Eagles gave Benton all it could handle in the Class 5A state championship game.
The Lady Panthers eventually completed their second consecutive perfect season, prevailing 3-2 in a game that began Saturday night and concluded Sunday afternoon because of a weather suspension. Benton scored two runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and made it stand behind the pitching of state tournament MVP Alyssa Houston.
GCT (27-5-1) led 2-1 and had two runners on base with one out in the top of the fifth inning when play was stopped Saturday night because of lightning. Play was suspended for the evening a little over an hour later.
“We had kind of planned ahead and we had a couple of hotel rooms. We were hoping to get it in. The weather, something popped up late,” Reynolds said. “That’s softball, that’s life. When things are going smooth, something is going to pop up and going to throw you off track, and you’ve got to figure out how to rebound. Hats off to Benton. Coach (Heidi) Cox does a great job, they’re a great squad, and we just came up a little short.”
Benton (32-0) has won 64 consecutive games dating to its last game of the 2020 season that was cut short because of COVID-19. The Lady Panthers, who are ranked third in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25, did not give up a run in their first three state tournament games.
Using all three hits they had in the championship game, the Lady Eagles scratched out two runs in the third inning Saturday against Benton starting pitcher Elana Scott.
Catcher Hannah Stallings was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and third baseman Zoie Reynolds put down a bunt single. Center fielder Kylie Stokes followed with another infield single, with Stallings scoring on the play because of an errant throw.
Reynolds advanced to third on the play and tried to score when the throw to the bag got away, only to be thrown out at the plate. Stokes, who moved up to second, took third on Brielle Sage’s single to shortstop and scored on Ava Carter’s deep fly ball to right field, giving GCT a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we executed really well offensively. We got some bunts down, we ran the bases really well,” Reynolds said of his team’s third-inning rally. “I got somebody thrown out at the plate that I probably shouldn’t have, but that’s been our motto all year. We’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to make them make a play, and they made the play. Once again, they’re a great team.”
Benton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning after a leadoff single. Lydia Bethards beat out a two-out infield single to put the Lady Panthers on the scoreboard.
Houston, who struck out 10 batters over the final four innings, struck out the side after hitting Marley Speer to open the fourth. Zoie Reynolds walked and Stokes was hit by a pitch to open the GCT fifth.
After a strikeout, the game went into a weather delay and was halted at that point.
“Momentum is a big thing, especially for 16, 17-year-old kids. They get to feeling good about themselves and I thought we had some last night, but once again, it’s not that,” Reynolds said Sunday. “Benton did what they needed to do and we didn’t do what we needed to do. We came up a little short, but we battled.”
When play resumed Sunday, Houston struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Benton, which outhit GCT 10-3, scored two runs on three hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Scott and Houston started the fifth-inning rally with back-to-back one-out singles. The Lady Eagles got the second out on a fielder’s choice grounder and tried to turn a double play, as they did in the first inning, but the relay to first base resulted in an error that allowed Scott to score the tying run.
Pinch runner Mallory Crosby stole second base and scored the go-ahead run on Gracie Redmon’s single down the left field line, the ball hitting the foul line after going over third base.
“It was right down the line, right over the bag,” Reynolds said. “She hit a good pitch, put the ball right where it needed to be.”
GCT pitcher Karley Burrow walked with one out in the sixth and Stallings fouled off a couple of two-strike pitches while drawing a walk to end an eight-pitch at-bat. Houston struck out the next batter, however, and retired the Lady Eagles in order in the seventh.
“Yesterday we had some unlikely errors that don’t normally happen for us, but that’s adversity. Just overcome,” Cox said. “I can’t ask for any more in that situation because they’re going to get that in their everyday life. Adversity is going to hit and it’s being able to overcome.”
Burrow pitched six innings for GCT, working around 10 hits to hold the Lady Panthers to three runs. Scott and Houston combined to strike out 14 batters while limiting the Lady Eagles to three hits.
Reynolds said he told his team after the game that the outcome of the state final would not define them.
“It’s not going to define the season we had, it’s not going to define who they are growing up. They’re a great group of kids, they’re all winners,” Reynolds said. “They’re tough and I just want them to know how proud I am, how proud the community is of them and the school in the things they’ve done.”