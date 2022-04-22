Benton, Reddick lead GCT to sweep

PARAGOULD — Colby Benton scored four goals Thursday night to lead Greene County Tech to a 6-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Ryley McMains scored on a header off a corner kick, and Zane Abbott scored a goal off an indirect kick. Karson Eddings had seven stops in goal for GCT.
Bailey Reddick scored four goals in the girls’ game to lead GCT to an 8-2 victory. Maggie Cole added three goals for the Lady Eagles, who led 3-2 at halftime, and Layne Phillips also scored.
Baseball Bay 7, EPC 1
BAY – Bay took a 3-0 lead in the first inning Thursday and went on to post a 7-1 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference baseball.
The Yellowjackets received solid pitching efforts from Landon Therrell and Korbyn Hoyt. Therrell tossed the first three frames for Bay, allowing only one walk and zero runs while striking out three batters. Hoyt came on to pitch the final four innings, striking out a game-high 10 batters while surrendering only one hit and one unearned run.
Therrell hit a sacrifice fly, Reed Crocker belted an RBI single and Will Cossey drew a bases-loaded walk to score Bay’s first-inning runs. Duck Fletcher got one of his two hits in the fourth inning as he singled up the middle, scoring Hunter Turner.
Bay (9-6, 7-4 conference) tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh inning as Therrell singled home Fletcher. The Yellowjackets got their other two runs on an error.
Softball Tuckerman 20, Sloan-Hendrix 0
IMBODEN – Tuckerman blasted Sloan-Hendrix 20-0 in 2A-2 conference softball Thursday to run its winning streak to seven games.
Anna Fortenberry was 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Bulldogs (15-5, 11-0 conference). Gracie Smith was 3-for-4; Audrey Altom was 2-for-2 with four RBIs; and winning pitcher Kenzie Soden was 2-for-4.
Junior track NEA Conference meet
JONESBORO – Annie Camp won the boys’ division and Greene County Tech claimed the girls’ team title Thursday in the Northeast Arkansas Junior High Conference track and field meet at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Annie Camp rolled up 157.5 points in the boys’ division, followed by Mountain Home (112.5) in second place and GCT (82) in third.
MacArthur (75.5) finished fourth, followed by Nettleton (73), West Memphis West (53), Marion (40), West Memphis Wonder (36.5), Batesville (27), West Memphis East (5) and Paragould (1).
GCT had a winning team total of 160 points in the girls’ division. Nettleton was second with 111 points and Mountain Home came in third with 90.
MacArthur (78.66) was fourth, followed by Batesville (55.5), Marion (51), Annie Camp (39.83), Paragould (34), West Memphis West (29), West Memphis Wonder (8) and West Memphis East (6).
Event winners for the Annie Camp boys included Jamarion Nelson (high jump), Demetrius Moore (long jump) and Anthony Clemens (100 and 200 meters). The Whirlwinds also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Nettleton’s Cameron Phillips won the triple jump and the 400-meter dash; MacArthur’s I’Deon Hardaway won the 110 hurdles; and Greene County Tech won the 4x400 relay.
GCT won 11 of 17 events in the girls’ competition. Sophia Gonzalez was a four-event winner for GCT, placing first in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 800 meters, while teammate Kinlee Ring won the 100, 200 and 400.
Marley Speer won the shot put and the discus for GCT; Abigail Sage placed first in the 300 hurdles; and the Junior Lady Eagles also won the 4x400 relay.
Nettleton won three events. Nakeyria Selvy won the 100 hurdles and the Junior Lady Raiders placed first in two relays, the 4x100 and the 4x200.