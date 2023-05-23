Benton too much for GCT in 5A final

CONWAY — An already daunting assignment quickly became more difficult Saturday afternoon for the Greene County Tech Lady Eagles.
Benton gave star pitcher Alyssa Houston a solid working margin in the Class 5A state softball final by scoring three runs in the first inning. Houston kept GCT off the scoreboard and the Lady Panthers added to their lead as they claimed their third consecutive state championship with a 7-0 victory.
While the Lady Panthers (29-4) didn’t have many hard-hit balls in the first inning, they found the right spots for a fast start.
“They strung together a couple of hits, some bleeders and ducks, and then obviously Alyssa is tough to hit,” GCT coach David Reynolds said. “She’s the best player in Arkansas for a reason. She showed it today.”
Houston, a Stanford signee who was last year’s Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas, struck out 12 batters while allowing only three hits, all singles. The Lady Eagles (25-7) had only those three baserunners, none of whom advanced beyond first base.
Benton allowed only one run in four state tournament games. The Lady Panthers, who won their last 14 games, shut out their final three opponents.
GCT, the 5A-East champion, finished as the state runner-up to Benton for the second year in a row.
“Any time you get can get here and you can play the last game of the year, it’s special,” Reynolds said, “and especially with the pressure that these kids felt from outside in, the tenacity it took for them to fight and get to where they needed to be and to get in this situation and give us a chance. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids and my staff.”
Addison Davis led off Benton’s first inning with an infield single and Houston followed with a double down the third base line. Lydia Bethards and Cameron Culclager hit RBI singles to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.
GCT first baseman Marley Speer made a difficult diving catch of a foul bunt, but home plate was unoccupied on the play and Bethards tagged up before sliding home for Benton’s third run.
Bethards, who was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, hit an RBI double in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fourth. Emily Reed hit a triple and scored on Culclager’s bunt single in the Benton sixth.
Shortstop Brie Sage singled to right field for GCT’s first hit in the third inning. Sage twisted her ankle as she stepped on first base, but shook off the discomfort to stay in the game as Houston struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Third baseman Zoie Reynolds led off the Lady Eagle fourth with a slap hit past the third baseman. Reynolds broke for second base on Weslyn Burnside’s one-out fly ball, but Benton second baseman Dakota Henson made the catch in short right field and doubled Reynolds off first base to end the inning.
Reynolds, who was 2-for-3, slapped another ball over the third baseman to lead off the GCT seventh. Houston struck out the next batter, recorded the second out on a fielder’s choice ground ball and ended the game by inducing a popup to first base.
“She’s so good. She keeps you off balance; she can spin it in all different directions and she throws about as hard as anybody is going to throw,” Reynolds said of Houston. “You get one (hit) and you’re like, ‘OK,’ and then the next one we got doubled up on a ball where I had a bad read, too. I thought the ball was down. It’s just tough to string anything together against a really tough pitcher.”
GCT pitcher Karley Burrow allowed seven runs on 13 hits and four walks, striking out seven batters. Burrow forced Benton to strand eight runners.
The Lady Eagles lose four seniors, including three starters in Burrow, Sage and second baseman Averie Stokes. GCT will return the top six hitters in Saturday’s batting order.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Reynolds said. “These four seniors have meant the world to us and they’ve helped us get to where we are now, but the standard for us isn’t going to change. It doesn’t matter what we lose, who we lose.
“I think that’s the mark of a good program. No matter what, you find a way, and right now our program just has to find a way next year to compete.”