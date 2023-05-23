Benton too much for GCT in 5A final

Benton’s Addisyn Rasburry slides into third base ahead of the tag by Greene County Tech’s Zoie Reynolds during the first inning of Saturday’s Class 5A state softball final in Conway. Benton defeated GCT 7-0 for its third consecutive state championship.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

CONWAY — An already daunting assignment quickly became more difficult Saturday afternoon for the Greene County Tech Lady Eagles.

Benton gave star pitcher Alyssa Houston a solid working margin in the Class 5A state softball final by scoring three runs in the first inning. Houston kept GCT off the scoreboard and the Lady Panthers added to their lead as they claimed their third consecutive state championship with a 7-0 victory.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com