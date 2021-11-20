BROOKLAND — Bentonville West surged past Nettleton in the second half Friday for a 77-66 victory in senior boys’ basketball at the Brookland Invitational.
The Wolverines (3-0) trailed 37-33 at halftime. They rallied to lead 53-49 after the third quarter and pushed their lead to double digits in the fourth period.
Riley Buccino sank five 3s to lead Bentonville West with 31 points. Tucker Anderson added 20 points and Cade Packnett added 10.
DaVares Whitaker scored 31 points to lead Nettleton (2-1). Andre Davis and Brandon Anderson added 13 points each for the Raiders.
Berryville edged Brookland 39-37 in Friday’s second game.
Brookland (0-2) led 13-6 after the first quarter. Berryville shaved its deficit to 20-16 at halftime and led 27-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Weston Teague led Berryville with 20 points. Matt Harrell scored 12 points to lead Brookland, followed by Tyler Parham with nine.
Greene County Tech (4-0) routed Baptist Prep 74-47 in the last game Friday. The Eagles led 23-13 after the first quarter, 45-29 at halftime and 68-37 after the third quarter.
Benji Goodman drilled five 3s to lead GCT with 17 points. The Eagles sank 14 3s as a team.
Tyler Vincent added 14 points and Nic South was next with 10 for GCT.
Westside 65, BIC 54
JONESBORO — Spencer Honeycutt scored 23 points Friday night to lead Westside to a 65-54 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior boys’ basketball.
Tanner Darr added 16 points for the Warriors (3-0). Westside built a 23-4 lead in the first quarter, only to see BIC (7-2) rally within 28-22 at halftime. The Warriors led 51-38 after the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow scored 24 points and Caden Whitehead added 10 for BIC.
Westside won the junior boys’ game 50-15.
Hillcrest 42, Riverside 39
LYNN — Hillcrest rallied to edge Riverside 42-39 Friday night in senior boys’ basketball.
Zander Croom scored 14 points and Bryson Doyle added 10 for the Screamin’ Eagles.
Hillcrest led 12-9 after the first quarter. The teams were tied at 14 at halftime and Riverside led 30-29 after the third quarter.
Grayson Taylor scored 14 points and Harrison McAnally added 11 for Riverside (4-6).
Riverside (11-0) won the junior boys’ game 41-16.
Valley View 38, Beebe 31
BEEBE — Valley View defeated Beebe 38-31 in junior girls’ basketball Friday.
Ruby Reynolds scored 14 points and Bella Seeman added 10 for Valley View (4-0).
Valley View defeated Paragould 47-31 on Tuesday as Bonnie Fagan scored eight points and Reynolds seven. Dixie Williams led Paragould with 12 points.