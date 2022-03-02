WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge High School senior Holly Berry signed to play volleyball at Crowley’s Ridge College on Tuesday at the Terry Belcher Gymnasium.
Berry, who has had a successful career in high school and Junior Olympic volleyball, said she is looking forward to playing the sport she loves at the collegiate level.
“I’m looking forward to making new memories,” she said.
A four-time all-conference honoree, Berry was selected Class 3A all-state her senior year.
The daughter of WRHS Coach Janna Kelley, Berry said she has been exposed to the sport from an early age.
“Since mom’s been coaching, I grew up with it,” she said, noting that her mom has always pushed her to be her best. “Playing high school and JO really pushed me and prepared me.”
Kelley said coaching her daughter has been the most difficult part of the game.
“It’s been a love-hate relationship,” she said. “We have definitely butted heads on many occasions. But I have loved watching her play, especially being able to just be Mom and watch her play club volleyball since she was 10.”
Kelley said Berry finished her high school career with 768 digs, 413 of which she recorded as a senior, earning a spot among the top 5 in digs per set in 3A volleyball in the state.
She said CRC is gaining a fierce competitor and true court leader.
“Holly’s strengths are her knowledge of the game from the offensive side and defensive side of the ball, and that might be because of the positions she has played, setter and Lib, or because of the amount of time she has been around the game,” Kelley said. “Poor kid was born into it.”
Berry said the highlight of her high school career was making memories and friendships, and having her mom as her coach, “even though she yelled at me.”
She said she picked CRC because she liked the idea of being close to home.
“I liked the coaches,” she added, “and a lot of friends go there.”
CRC head coach Carissa Winn said the Lady Pioneers are excited to add Berry to the roster.
“She’s a solid player,” she said. “We think she’s really going to help us out defensively. She will bring energy to the team.”