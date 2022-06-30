MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central’s Brayden Carmichael and Ayden Qualls will continue their baseball careers at the college level after signing with their respective schools Thursday morning.
Carmichael, a pitcher/first baseman, will join a new junior college program at ASU-Mountain Home. Qualls, a catcher, signed with Central Baptist College, which competes at the NAIA level in the American Midwest Conference.
BIC coach Chad Broadway said Carmichael and Qualls, two of the team’s seven seniors, were vital to the program’s success. The Mustangs (20-3) reached the Class 2A state semifinals this year before losing 6-3 to eventual state champion Woodlawn.
“They set the tone along with some of the other guys in work ethic, how to carry themselves on the field and off the field. They’re very respectful guys and they work very hard,” Broadway said. “They were pivotal guys for us and huge contributors for our success this spring and last spring.”
Carmichael earned all-state honors in his dual role as a senior, returning from knee injuries of the last two seasons. He had a 0.667 earned run average in 42 innings, striking out 64 batters.
Batting in the heart of BIC’s lineup, Carmichael had a .486 average with 25 runs batted in.
“I thought I was done after missing my sophomore and junior years with the injuries,” Carmichael said. “Coming back and getting to play, even midway through the season, I thought I was done, so I’m pretty excited with Coach (Ethan) Davis reaching out to me to play.”
A left-hander, Carmichael is playing for Sticks Baseball 18U Tew this summer. He said his changeup is his out pitch.
“I feel like I have a lot to develop,” Carmichael said. “I’m still not 100 percent back from my knee injury, so if I just develop, I’ll be set for college.”
Broadway said the ASUMH Trailblazers expect Carmichael to fill a dual role for them as well.
“From what I understand it’s going to be as a two-way guy, so he’ll pitch some and also play a position, which I think is great for him,” Broadway said. “I think he can help them in both positions.”
Qualls, who earned all-conference honors in the 2A-3, also batted in the middle of the order for BIC. He finished the season with a .397 batting average, an on-base percentage of .551 and 15 RBIs.
Broadway said Qualls was a tough out, especially toward the end of the season, and is versatile in the field.
“He’ll go as a catcher, but I’ve told him all spring and since I’ve been here with him that he could be a catcher, he could play most infield positions and outfield positions,” Broadway said. “He’s a very versatile athlete. He can run, he can throw, he hits well. I think he should have a lot of success there.”
Qualls, a two-year starter at catcher for BIC, said he’s willing to play anywhere CBC needs him in the field. He is preparing this summer by playing for Sticks Baseball 18U Tew.
“Since I was a sophomore, I decided I wanted to play college baseball,” Qualls said. “CBC gave me the opportunity and I was really excited, and decided to take it.”