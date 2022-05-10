BIC cruises past McCrory in region final

CARLISLE — Buffalo Island Central earned its third shutout victory of the Class 2A North Region baseball tournament Monday afternoon, defeating McCrory 7-0 in the championship game.
Nick Patterson and Alex Rangel combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Mustangs (18-2). Patterson pitched the first five innings, striking out 12 while walking four batters. Rangel pitched two hitless innings, striking out two, to complete the victory.
Brayden Carmichael was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead BIC offensively. Brayden Mullis was 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in one, while Caden Howard was 2-for-4 and scored one run.
BIC pitchers did not allow a run in three North Region tournament victories. Patterson and Rangel combined on a shutout in the opening 11-0 victory over Des Arc, while Patterson pitched 6 2/3 innings during the Mustangs’ 5-0 semifinal victory over Riverside.
The Mustangs will take a 15-game winning streak into the Class 2A state tournament that will be hosted by South Side Bee Branch. BIC will play Mountainburg on Thursday in a game that will be played at Greenbrier High School at 3 p.m.
4A East Region
BROOKLAND – Valley View scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to rout Pulaski Robinson 12-0 in five innings in the third-place game of the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament Monday.
The Blazers (26-6) open the state tournament Thursday in Nashville against Farmington, the fourth-place team from the North Region tournament. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m.
Grayson Becker was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in Valley View’s victory Monday afternoon. Slade Caldwell was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI. Lawson Ward also had a hit and an RBI, while Tyler Hoskins doubled and scored once.
Carson Tosh pitched 4 1/3 innings for the victory, allowing two hits while striking out two batters and walking two. Barrett Brooks recorded the final two outs.
Lonoke defeated Pulaski Academy 6-4 in the championship game Monday evening.