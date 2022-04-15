JONESBORO — The Buffalo Island Central school board hired Taylor Layne as the school’s senior and junior high boys’ basketball coach Thursday night, Supt. Gaylon Taylor said.
Layne will coach the team that won two state championships with his father Chip as its star player three decades ago. Taylor Layne also had state tournament success as a player, helping Bay win two Class 1A state championships and earning state tournament MVP honors as a junior in 2016.
“I’m very excited. This is what I want to do,” Layne said Thursday night. “I want to be a coach and what better place to do that than BIC?”
Basketball is something of a family business for Layne. Uncles Bill and Gaylon Taylor combined to win four state basketball championships as coaches, four of them at BIC, and his father and sister both scored more than 3,000 points as high school players.
Also a baseball standout in high school, Taylor Layne graduated from Bay in 2017. He earned his degree from Arkansas State University in December and has filled various classroom roles this semester at Valley View as a certified employee.
Layne played for Bay coach Brad Brannen, who has led the Yellowjackets to four state titles.
“Being a first-year guy, that’s a lot of what I have to ride on,” Layne said of his experience playing for Brannen. “I’m going to take everything I learned there on how that program was run, take from that and put what I can there at BIC, put my own things into it and build a program there.”
Bay and BIC competed in different classifications while Layne played for the Yellowjackets. The schools have since been placed in the same conference, meaning Layne will be coaching against Brannen when the two rivals play next winter.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to it. It’s not going to be weird,” Layne said. “I think it will be good, competitive basketball. I’m excited about coaching against Coach Brannen.”
Gaylon Taylor said Mike Kinard, who stepped down as basketball coach, will remain with the district and lead the BIC soccer program in the 2022-23 school year.
Kinard led the Mustangs to a 30-7 record this year that included the 2A-3 regular-season and district tournament championships. BIC finished second in the 2A North Region tournament and concluded the season with a loss to Acorn in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
Layne said he watched the Mustangs play some games late in the season.
“We’re going to have some guys back,” Layne said. “I’m looking forward to getting in with these guys as soon as I can, getting to work with them. I’m looking forward to being competitive. We’ve got a lot of work to get done.”