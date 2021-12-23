BIC, Salem earn first-round victories

JONESBORO — Buffalo Island Central and Salem eliminated higher-seeded teams Wednesday in the Division II boys’ bracket Wednesday night in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
Jaron Burrow scored 30 points and Caden Whitehead recorded a triple-double as BIC ousted seventh-seeded Newport 55-46. Salem opened a 13-point halftime lead on fifth-seeded Valley View in the last game of the day and ousted the Blazers 56-46.
In other Division II boys’ games late Wednesday afternoon and evening, eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge defeated Rivercrest 62-50 and third-seeded Nettleton rolled past Trumann 62-45. Cedar Ridge, the top seed in Division I girls, posted a 61-17 victory over Izard County on Wednesday night.
Burrow scored 17 points in the first half to help BIC take a 29-18 halftime lead over Newport. He scored eight points in the second quarter and Whitehead had six as the Mustangs outscored the Greyhounds 16-4 in the period.
Newport shaved its deficit to 38-33 at the end of the third quarter, but Burrow and Whitehead scored six each in the final period to help the Mustangs move on to play top-seeded Blytheville in a quarterfinal game Thursday night.
Whitehead finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Isiah Kendall led Newport with 17 points and Jon Moore added 10. Noah Curtis hit three 3s for nine points.
Salem 56, Valley View 46Salem opened a 14-6 lead over Valley View in the first quarter and increased its advantage to 28-15 at halftime. The Greyhounds still led by 12, 41-29, at the end of the third quarter.
Matthew Guffey scored 22 points to lead Salem, which will play Searcy in the Division II quarterfinals Monday night at 7:30. Kyler Willett and Tyler Siddons added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Connor Tinsley scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Valley View. Jaden Hamilton-Wells added 13 points for the Blazers.
Nettleton 62, Trumann 45The Raiders took an 11-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 17-point victory and a place in Monday’s 9 p.m. quarterfinal game.
DaVares Whitaker scored 20 points to lead Nettleton, which led 16-5 after the first quarter, 30-17 at halftime and 43-33 after the third quarter. Andre Davis added 15 points and Brandon Anderson 10 in the Raiders’ seventh consecutive victory.
Devin Miles drilled three 3s in leading Trumann with 13 points. Ja’quavious Love added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Walnut Ridge 62, Rivercrest 50A 23-point third quarter helped Walnut Ridge take control of its first-round game against Rivercrest.
The Bobcats outscored the Colts 23-13 in the third quarter to take a 50-37 lead. Walnut Ridge enjoyed balanced scoring in the period, Ty Flippo leading the way with seven points.
Flippo scored 25 points and Jayden Hollister added 14 for Walnut Ridge, which played No. 1 seed Blytheville in Thursday’s late quarterfinal game. Clay Burks scored 16 points and Braylon Diggs 11 for Rivercrest.
Cedar Ridge 61, ICC 17
The top-seeded Lady Timberwolves led 33-9 at halftime on their way to Monday’s quarterfinals and a noon contest against Trumann.
Bree Horton scored 16 points and Camdyn Gipson 11 for Cedar Ridge. Katie Orf scored eight points to lead ICC.