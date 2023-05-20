BIC's Goodson enjoys all-state freshman season

Buffalo Island Central’s Hadlie Goodson is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun girls’ basketball team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central coach Trevor Matheny said he felt confident this season whenever Hadlie Goodson launched a shot, no matter how far the freshman guard was from the basket.

Goodson, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year in girls’ basketball, justified her coach’s confidence by knocking down one field goal attempt after another. She ended the season shooting 44 percent beyond the 3-point line while averaging 15.1 points per game for the Lady Mustangs.

