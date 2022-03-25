LITTLE ROCK — A five-run fourth inning sent Germantown (Tenn.) Houston to an 8-4 victory over Jonesboro in high school baseball Friday in the Robinson Invitational.
Josh Hyneman was 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs batted in for the Hurricane (8-3-1). Ty Rhoades doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate.
Rykar Acebo added a hit and an RBI for Jonesboro. Starting pitcher Jack Gueno worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out two batters.
The Hurricane won one game and tied another Thursday, beating Shiloh Christian 16-6 before tying Farmington 6-6 in a game called after eight innings because of the event’s time limit (two hours, 30 minutes).
Jonesboro scored 16 runs in only four innings against Shiloh Christian, starting with a five-run first inning. Rhoades was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Hurricane, hitting a double while driving in three runs and scoring three runs.
Hyneman was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs; Will Thyer homered, scored twice and drove in three runs; Meyer Maddox was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored three runs; Maddox Morrison doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice; Acebo doubled and scored twice; and Charlie Dominguez had a hit and an RBI.
Acebo pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out seven and walking three.
Jonesboro scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead on Farmington, but the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the inning and neither team scored in the eighth as the game ended in a tie.
Maddox was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Rhoades was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Hyneman was 2-for-4; Hudson Hosman tripled and drove in three runs; Acebo had a hit and an RBI; Thyer was 2-for-3; and Zach Day was 2-for-4.
Jonesboro starting pitcher Lance Davis gave up three hits and two runs while striking out six over four innings. Maddox and Rhoades pitched two innings each in relief.
The Hurricane plays Conway today at 5:30 p.m.
Magnolia Tournament
MAGNOLIA – Brookland bounced back from a first-round loss Friday morning to defeat Malvern 13-2 Friday afternoon in the Magnolia Spring Break Tournament.
Winning pitcher Weston Speir (3-0) worked four innings, giving up two hits while striking out three batters and hitting two.
Jake Reece was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for the Bearcats (7-3). Ethan Hafer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; and Mason Pankey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cade Collins and Jack Henry Pettit hit one double each, while Pettit, Dax Webb, Collins and Kolin Parker added RBIs.
Brookland opened the tournament with a 6-0 loss to El Dorado. Pettit (2-1) pitched four innings, giving up six runs while striking out six and walking four. Griffin Duvall doubled for the Bearcats.
Brookland plays Texarkana or Genoa Central today at 2 p.m.
Nettleton edged Magnolia 6-5 in its tournament opener Friday. The Raiders played tournament host Magnolia later Friday.
Gulf Shores Classic
GULF SHORES, Ala. – Valley View split four games earlier this week in high school baseball at the Gulf Shores Classic.
The Blazers suffered a 4-3 loss in their first game Monday when Smiths Station, Ala., scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tyler Hoskins doubled and drove in a run, while Kannon Jones also had a hit and an RBI for Valley View.
Blazer starting pitcher Grayson Becker pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking four. Carson Tosh suffered the loss on the mound after Valley View was assessed an error in the outfield, leading to a couple of runs.
The Blazers bounced back Tuesday to defeat Charles Henderson of Troy, Ala., 11-5. Eli Crecelius pitched four innings for the victory, allowing one run while striking out nine.
Cooper Lutz and Kayson Becker had one hit each, two runs scored each and two RBIs apiece for the Blazers. Slade Caldwell, Carter Saulsbury and Lawson Ward all had a hit and an RBI each.
The Blazers (10-2) split a doubleheader Wednesday, falling 11-1 to Jasper, Ala., before closing their stay with a 6-5 victory over Normal, Ill., West.
Ryan Collins and Saulsbury had Valley View’s hits against Jasper. Barrett Brooks pitched a 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief, while Keats Grantham worked an inning and allowed one run while striking out two.
Saulsbury earned the pitching victory against Normal West with four scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out four batters.
Kayson Becker and Saulsbury had two hits each, including one double apiece, against Normal West. Caldwell, Ward and Jones had one hit and one RBI each.
